Adirondack League champion Warrensburg-Lake George placed seven wrestlers on the league's wrestling all-star team, and Salem-Cambridge picked up eight spots.

A Warrensburg team won the Adirondack League for the seventh straight year, not including the 2020-21 pandemic year. But Salem-Cambirdge, which placed third in the league in dual meets, captured the Class D team and Section II small-school titles.

Named to the All-Adirondack team from W-LG are Cameron Carpenter (110 pounds), Zach Olden (132), Colton Bell (138), Gavin McCabe (145), Dante Corriveau (152), Keith Sonley (160) and Tristen Hitchcock (285). Corriveau and Hitchcock were both Section II champions, and Hitchcock was a state runner-up.

Making the All-Adirondack wrestling team from Salem-Cambridge are Luke LeBlanc (102), Jonah Stevens (102), Henry Dill (102), Angie Dill (110), Brayton Cary (145), Mike Riche (172), Evan Day (215) and Logan Williams (285). Day was the first Cambridge wrestler to win a Section II title, and finished as state runner-up.

Granville-Fort Ann placed Quinn Johnson (126), Nick Crum (132), Jaxon Torres (145) and Brent Perry (189) on the all-star team, with Perry finishing third in the state.

Whitehall wrestlers making the All-Adirondack team are Kyle Lavin (145), Sawyer Ostrander (152), Chad Monty (172) and Troy Austin (189), with Austin winning the Section II title and finishing fourth in the state.

Making the all-star team from Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne are Aiden Schurr (102), Mike Rose (110) and Keegan Baker (118).

Receiving honorable mention were W-LG's Ethan York, S-C's Kyle Bink, Whitehall's Matt Ingerson, and C/H-L's John Geary and Paul Granger.