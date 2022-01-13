Warrensburg heading to State Dual Meet Championships

The Warrensburg wrestling team received an automatic Division II bid to the State Dual Meet Championships, set for the SRC Arena and Events Center in Syracuse on Jan. 29.

The Burghers, 25-3 overall this season, were the top seed for the Section II qualifier for the Division II team championships. However, only two other teams applied for the qualifier — Hudson Falls and Duanesburg-Schoharie.

The small-school qualifier had been scheduled for Tuesday at Warrensburg, but both Hudson Falls and Duanesburg-Schoharie decided to pull out, Section II wrestling chairman John Vishneowski said. That left the Burghers with an automatic bid to the State Dual Meet Championships.

Warrensburg's impressive number of matches is a result of the team competing in five dual-meet tournaments this season. This is the third time the Burghers have qualified for the state team tournament since its inception in 2018. There were no sectionals or state meets last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Division I qualifier to determine the Section II large-school representative to the state Duals is still set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Burnt Hills, featuring Burnt Hills vs. Shenendehowa and Shaker vs. Ballston Spa, with the final following the semis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0