Warrensburg falls short in Section II Duals

COBLESKILL — Despite two quick pins to start Tuesday evening, two-time defending Section II dual-meet champion Warrensburg suffered a 47-36 loss to Tamarac.
The loss in the Division II semifinals of the Section II Dual Meet Tournament means the Burghers won’t be making the trip to Syracuse for the state duals on Feb. 1.
“We wrestled tough, and Tamarac just had more horses than we did,” Warrensburg head coach Mark Trapasso said. “Their depth hurt us — they have a lot of guys, they move bodies around.”
The Burghers, who fell to 23-2 overall, opened with quick pins by Tristen Hitchcock and Jacob Clear at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively. However, the Bengals won the next four bouts, three by fall, to open a 21-12 lead.
Warrensburg’s Dylan Winchell (126), Tanner McKenna (138) and Zach Shambo (145) pinned to put the Burghers ahead, 30-25 with five matches remaining. After Tamarac pinned at 152, Hunter McKenna picked up a forfeit at 160 to put Warrensburg out front for the final time, 36-31.
However, the Bengals (17-2) won the final three matches — including Andrew Yerdon’s go-ahead pin at 182 — to advance to the Section II final.
“They bumped up 160, 170 and 182,” said Trapasso, whose team was coming off a 4-0 mark at the Granville Duals on Saturday. “They beat us where we thought we had a couple of shots. We didn’t wrestle terrible — they just wrestled better.”
Tamarac went on to lose to Cobleskill, 48-39, in the Section II final later Tuesday evening. Warrensburg had won the first two Section II small-school dual-meet crowns.
Warrensburg hopes to wrap up its fifth straight Adirondack League title on Thursday, when the Burghers wrestle Salem-Cambridge at 6 p.m. at Cambridge High School.
Tamarac 47, Warrensburg 36
220 — Tristen Hitchcock (War) pinned Tony Duriviel, :11.
285 — Jacob Clear (War) pinned Joe Mays, :20.
99 — Trevor Bishop (Tam) pinned Zach Olden, 3:44.
106 — D’Vante Ortiz (Tam) dec. Cameron Carpenter, 8-1.
113 — Torin Bishop (Tam) pinned Landian Templeton, 1:55.
120 — Ty Roadcap (Tam) pinned Justin Rushia, 1:59.
126 — Dylan Winchell (War) pinned Dylan Grogan, :47.
132 — Christian Crandall (Tam) dec. Dante Corriveau, 18-7.
138 — Tanner McKenna (War) pinned Bryan Mackey, 3:17.
145 — Zach Shambo (War) pinned Aiden Schmidt, 3:18.
152 — Bobby Treshock (Tam) pinned Zach Carpenter, 1:28.
160 — Hunter McKenna (War) by forfeit.
170 — Tyler Filarecki (Tam) dec. Joe Murdick, 13-3.
182 — Andrew Yerdon (Tam) pinned Ayden Rushia, 1:21.
195 — Jack Mays (Tam) pinned Hunter Nemec, 1:04.
Records: Tamarac (17-1), Warrensburg (23-2).