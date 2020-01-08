Warrensburg earns Adirondack League win over Whitehall-Fort Ann

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

W-FA (2-1, 11-7) had opened with pins by Jake Gosselin (182 pounds), Tyler Fish (195) and Brendan Covey (220), the latter 5:11 into a physical match with Warrensburg freshman Tristen Hitchcock.

"He's a tough kid, he's stronger than he looks," said Covey, a senior who improved to 14-2. "It was just a dogfight. I was going for anything. I didn't have much of a plan, it was just kind of in the moment."

Clear's decision was followed by pins by Burghers teammates Zach Olden (99) and Cameron Carpenter (106), and a forfeit to Landian Templeton at 113 for a 21-18 Warrensburg lead.

Ollie West's 9-5 win at 120 pulled the Railroaders into a tie, but they ran into the strength of Warrensburg's lineup. Dylan Winchell (126) and Tanner McKenna (132) pinned to put the Burghers up 33-21.

However, W-FA's Sawyer Ostrander held on for a wild 19-11 win over Zach Carpenter at 138, and David Austin followed with a pin at 145 to pull the Railroaders within 33-31.

Warrensburg finished with three straight wins — pins by Hunter McKenna (152) and Joe Murdick (170), and a victory-sealing 11-3 win by Tom Combs at 160.

"Tommy Combs came through with a big win in a match between two even guys," Trapasso said. "They matched us in toughness and conditioning."

"There were a lot of 'what-if' matches that didn't go our way, but I was very pleased with how tough we wrestled," W-FA coach Bob Diekel said. "We're getting better every day, and the only way to get better is to wrestle guys who are better than us."

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.