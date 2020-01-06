Warrensburg captures own dual-meet tournament
Warrensburg captures own dual-meet tournament

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg wrestling team went 5-0 Saturday to claim the team title in its own dual-meet tournament.

Warrensburg defeated Hudson Falls (55-28), Maple Hill (63-24), Albany Academy (84-6), Hoosick Falls (84-6) and Beekmantown (66-19) to improve to 17-1 overall.

Going 5-0 for the Burghers were Tanner McKenna (132 pounds), Zack Shambo (138), Zach Carpenter (145), Hunter McKenna (152), Tristen Hitchcock (195-220) and Jacob Clear (285). Dylan Winchell went 4-1 at 126.

Hudson Falls (7-6) finished third at 3-2, defeating Hoosick Falls (66-21), Beekmantown (57-24) and Albany Academy (75-12), and losing to Maple Hill (46-41).

Going 5-0 for the Tigers were Dom Doyle (99-106), Chris Petteys (106-113), Seamus Paige (120) and Isaiah Mattison (170-182). Jack Repsis (132) and Gavin Gaulin (220) went 3-2.

