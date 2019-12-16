Warrensburg captures Duanesburg dual-meet tournament

DUANESBURG — The Warrensburg wrestling team went 5-0 Saturday to capture the team title of the Doc Davis Memorial Dual Meet Wrestling Tournament at Duanesburg High School.

Five Warrensburg wrestlers went 5-0 on the day — Zach Olden (99 pounds), Dylan Winchell (126), Hunter McKenna (152), Tristen Hitchcock (195-220) and Jacob Clear (285).

Going 4-1 for the Burghers were Robert Ranous (106), Landian Templeton (113), Justin Rushia (120), Tanner McKenna (132), Tom Combs (160) and Joe Murdick (170), and Jaron Griffin went 3-1 at 220.

Warrensburg rolled to wins over Our Lady of Lourdes (66-23), Schuylerville-Greenwich (81-0), Albany (66-19), Duanesburg (48-39) and Ellenville (84-0).

