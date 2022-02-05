Warrensburg-Bolton rolls to Class D wrestling crown

CAMBRIDGE — Warrensburg-Bolton sent eight wrestlers to the finals and cruised to the team title of the Class D sectional tournament on Saturday.

Warrensburg-Bolton finished with 238 points, 56 1/1 better than second-place Duanesburg-Schoharie. Salem-Cambridge finished third in the 11-team field.

Warrensburg-Bolton racked up four individual titles — Dylan Winchell at 126 pounds, Tanner McKenna at 132, Dante Corriveau at 145 and Tristan Hitchcock at 285. Finishing second were Cameron Carpenter (110), Zachary Olden (118), Caiden Mosher (160) and Hunter Nemec (215).

Ayden Rushia won a consolation final for Warrensburg-Bolton.

Lucas Martindale was a champion at 215 for Salem-Cambridge. Teammates Henry Dill (102), Quinn Donaldson (189) and Evan Day (285) finished second while Brayton Cary and Rylie Burr took third.

Troy Austin won the title at 189 for Whitehall. Sawyer Ostrander placed second at 152.

Corinth’s Riley Bernash won his consolation final at 102.

Class D Tournament Team Scoring 1. Warrensburg-Bolton 238, 2. Duanesburg-Schoharie 181 1/2, 3. Salem-Cambridge 165 1/2, 4. Maple Hill 142, 5. Canajoharie-Fort Plain 129, 6. Berne-Knox/Middleburgh 91, 7, Hoosick Falls 90, 8. Whitehall 59, 9. Berlin-New Leb 46, 10. Corinth 22 1/2, 11. Cairo-Durham 11. Championship Finals 102 — Gabe English (BKM) pinned Henry Dill (S-C), 1:38. 110 — Liam English (BKM) pinned Cameron Carpenter (Warr), 1:04. 118 — Scott Nicolella (Dua) dec. Zachary Olden (Warr), 11-5. 126 — Dylan Winchell (Warr) pinned Anthony Ortiz (MH), 1:56. 132 — Tanner McKenna (Warr) pinned Christopher Vogt (Dua), 0:27. 138 — Cody Haig (CFP) dec. Daniel Stealey (Dua), 6-3. 145 — Dante Corriveau (Warr) pinned Jeremy Gress (HoF), 3:02. 152 — Jermey Rehberg (Dua) pinned Sawyer Ostrander (White), 3:55. 160 — Hunter Parker (BKM) pinned Caiden Mosher (Warr), 2:59. 172 — Reed Douglass (CFP) pinned Anthony Sturgis (MH), 1:22. 189 — Troy Austin (White) pinned Quinn Donaldson (S-C), 5:50. 215 — Lucas Martindale (S-C) pinned Hunter Nemec (Warr), 0:55. 285 — Tristan Hitchcock (Warr) dec. Evan Day (S-C), 16-8. Consolation Finals 102 — Riley Bernash (Cor) dec. Thomas Harrington (HoF), 5-1. 110 — Austin Horender (CFP) by tech fall over Gunnar Gibbons (MH), 4:59. 118 — Alex Smith (CFP) dec. Ethan Adams (S-C), 11-0. 126 — Vincent Colvin (MH) pinned Carson Killenberger (Dua), 2:29. 132 — Javier Ayarza (MH) dec. Kyle Bink (S-C), 1-0. 138 — James Colvin (MH) dec. Colton Bell (Warr), 10-5. 145 — Brayton Cary (S-C) pinned Jacob Schweigard (Dua), 1:51. 152 — Ethan Maier (MH) dec. Brendan Grenoble (HoF), 4-0. 160 — Will Douglass (CFP) by default over Adam Noviczski (Dua). 172 — Matt Kluck (Ber) pinned Thomas Combs (Warr), 1:51. 189 — Ayden Rushia (Warr) dec. Nick Roy (MH), 6-4. 215 — Rylie Burr (S-C) dec. Dalton Cooper (Dua), 7-2. 285 — Tyler Lloyd (Dua) pinned Hunter Hathaway (HoF), 4:06.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0