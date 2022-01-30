WarEagles, Salem-Cambridge crown two champs at Coach Ken Baker Classic

KEN BAKER CLASSIC: The Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George and Salem-Cambridge wrestling teams each crowned two weight-class champions Saturday at the Coach Ken Baker Classic in Mechanicville.
Salem-Cambridge, Granville-Fort Ann and H-L/LG finished fourth, sixth and eighth, respectively, in the 17-team tournament at Mechanicville High School. Averill Park won the team title by a point and a half over Tamarac, 143 1/2-142.
The WarEagles had 138-pounder Carter McIntosh and 215-pounder Logan Marissal both win by fall in the finals. McIntosh pinned Tamarac's Ty Roadcap in 4:36, and Marissal, who recently won his 100th career match, needed just 33 seconds to pin Colonie's Will Hotaling.
Winning for Salem-Cambridge were Henry Dill at 102 and Evan Day at 285, both pinning Mechanicville-Stillwater wrestlers in the finals. Quinn Donaldson (189) and Lucas Martindale (215) finished third for S-C, while Brayton Cary (138) took fourth.
G-FA's Brent Perry earned a 4-0 decision over Cobleskill's Luke Pryor for first place at 189. Quinn Johnson was runner-up at 118 for G-FA, while Nick Crum placed fourth at 126.