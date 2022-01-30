WarEagles, Salem-Cambridge crown two champs at Coach Ken Baker Classic

KEN BAKER CLASSIC: The Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George and Salem-Cambridge wrestling teams each crowned two weight-class champions Saturday at the Coach Ken Baker Classic in Mechanicville.

Salem-Cambridge, Granville-Fort Ann and H-L/LG finished fourth, sixth and eighth, respectively, in the 17-team tournament at Mechanicville High School. Averill Park won the team title by a point and a half over Tamarac, 143 1/2-142.

The WarEagles had 138-pounder Carter McIntosh and 215-pounder Logan Marissal both win by fall in the finals. McIntosh pinned Tamarac's Ty Roadcap in 4:36, and Marissal, who recently won his 100th career match, needed just 33 seconds to pin Colonie's Will Hotaling.

Winning for Salem-Cambridge were Henry Dill at 102 and Evan Day at 285, both pinning Mechanicville-Stillwater wrestlers in the finals. Quinn Donaldson (189) and Lucas Martindale (215) finished third for S-C, while Brayton Cary (138) took fourth.

G-FA's Brent Perry earned a 4-0 decision over Cobleskill's Luke Pryor for first place at 189. Quinn Johnson was runner-up at 118 for G-FA, while Nick Crum placed fourth at 126.

Coach Ken Baker Classic Team Scores 1. Averill Park 143 1/2, 2. Tamarac 142, 3. Colonie 133, 4. Salem-Cambridge 98, 5. Maple Hill 94, 6. Granville-Fort Ann 77, 7. Cobleskill 71, 8. Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George 63, 9. Schenectady 59, 10. Mechanicville-Stillwater 55, 11. Lansingburgh 46, 12. La Salle Institute 44, 13. Hoosick Falls 40 1/2, 14. Ichabod Crane 10, 15. Berlin-New Lebanon 6, 16. tie, Burnt Hills, Guilderland 3. Championship Results 102 — Henry Dill (S-C) pinned Decker Carpenter (M-S), 4:34. 110 — Jacob Hanlon (AP) pinned Xavier Vargas (Schdy), 1:28. 118 — Trevor Bishop (Tam) dec. Quinn Johnson (G-FA). 126 — Anthony Ortiz (MH) pinned Vincent Colvin (MH), 5:23. 132 — Torin Bishop (Tam) pinned Thad Miller (Colo), :56. 138 — Carter McIntosh (HL/LG) pinned Ty Roadcap (Tam), 4:36. 145 — Austin Fitzpatrick (Tam) pinned Luke Hempel (AP), 2:17. 152 — Nick Tempel (AP) dec. Luke Schirmacher (M-S), 3-0. 160 — John Truesdell (Colo) dec. Michael Steen (AP), 4-2 (OT). 172 — Ray Hutton (LaS) tech. fall over Anthony Sturgis (MH), 15-0. 189 — Brent Perry (G-FA) dec. Luke Pryor (Coby), 4-0. 215 — Logan Marissal (HL/LG) pinned Will Hotaling (Colo), :33. 285 — Evan Day (S-C) pinned Ethan Turner (M-S), 1:15. Consolation Results 102 — Not awarded, pool play. 110 — Jahiem Harris (Schdy) dec. Gunnar Gibbons (MH), 6-4. 118 — Derk Carey (Lans) dec. Emily Frost (Tam), 7-0. 126 — Ben Rounds (Colo) pinned Nick Crum (G-FA), 3:38. 132 — John Welcome (AP) dec. Thomas McCabe (HooF), 12-0. 138 — Woudener Clement (Colo) pinned Brayton Cary (S-C), 2:28. 145 — Jeremy Gress (HooF) by injury default over Sean Millington (Lans). 152 — Kyber Henry (Coby) dec. Brendan Grenoble (HooF), 7-1. 160 — Bryce Retell (Tam) dec. Sean NeJaime (LaS), 16-7. 172 — Elias Goosman (AP) pinned Carmelo Laporto (Tam), 3:48. 189 — Quinn Donaldson (S-C) dec. Edward Marcus (AP), 5-3. 215 — Lucas Martindale (S-C) dec. Ayman Elsidig (Schdy), 5-3 (OT). 285 — Bilal Moqbil (Colo) pinned Tyler Goettinger (MH), 2:28.

