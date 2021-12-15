WarEagles rally past Whitehall in wrestling opener

LAKE GEORGE — Two pins, a forfeit and a key win by a freshman Wednesday night carried Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George to a 39-36 Adirondack League wrestling victory over Whitehall.

The win was the season opener for the WarEagles, who got a late start when a tournament they were supposed to compete in last weekend was canceled.

“That set us back a bit, but it gave us a chance to gets some more work in,” H-L/LG co-coach Jeremy Duers said. “We’ve got a good mix of veteran, tough wrestlers and freshmen, and quite a few girls, too.”

Trailing 30-18, the WarEagles got back-to-back pins from their two heavyweights — senior Logan Marissal at 215 pounds and freshman Antonio Morehouse at 285 — to tie the score.

“(Marissal) hasn’t stopped wrestling — even during COVID, he was going out of state to wrestle,” Duers said. “(Morehouse) is a light heavyweight — he and Logan weigh almost the same, but Logan has more experience, but Antonio has been wrestling a long time, too. They’re both ready to have big seasons.”

After Jocelynn Duers picked up a forfeit at 102 to give H-L/LG the lead, freshman Ethan York clinched the match with a 4-1 decision over Whitehall’s Matt Ingerson at 110.

“He got a couple of takedowns and rode him out in the third period,” Jeremy Duers said. “It was a good match. We always have a tough time with Whitehall.”

Carter McIntosh (138) and Gavin McCabe (145) also pinned for the WarEagles.

Whitehall (0-2, 0-3) got pins from Ollie West (126), Sawyer Ostrander (152), Dylan Gordon (172) and Troy Austin (189).

H-L/LG 39, Whitehall 39

126 — Ollie West (W) pinned Jayden Johnson, 1:37.

132 — Ajani Wimbley (HL/LG) by forfeit.

138 — Carter McIntosh (HL/LG) pinned Kyle Lavin, 1:08.

145 — Gavin McCabe (HL/LG) pinned Jake Huntington, 1:24.

152 — Sawyer Ostrander (W) pinned Brayden Mahon, 1:46.

160 — Aiden Smith (W) by forfeit.

172 — Dylan Gordon (W) pinned Olivia LaPoint, 1:46.

189 — Troy Austin (W) pinned Alek Elkins, :54.

215 — Logan Marissal (HL/LG) pinned Jordan Martindale, :37.

285 — Antonio Morehouse (HL/LG) pinned Noah Desantis, :15.

102 — Jocelynn Duers (HL/LG) by forfeit.

110 — Ethan York (HL/LG) dec. Matt Ingerson, 4-1.

118 — Allen Beaulieu (W) pinned Grace York, 3:44.

