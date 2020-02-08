WarEagles finish third in Class C meet

CLUMS CORNERS — Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George crowned three weight-class champs as the WarEagles finished third in the Class C wrestling tournament at Tamarac High School.

H-L/LG finished with 167 team points, good for third behind first-time team champion Tamarac (231 1/2) and Coxsackie-Athens (187 1/2). Corinth placed seventh with 108.

Justin Hoffman (152), Mike Fuss (160) and Cameron Duers (220) all finished first for the WarEagles. Hoffman won by fall over Catskill’s Jesse Davies, Fuss defeated Tamarac’s Tyler Filarecki 5-1, and Duers defeated C-A’s Seth Dillworth 9-2 in the finals.

Taking third for the WarEagles were Caleb Carpenter (113), Carter McIntosh (120) and Logan Marissal (195).

Corinth had a pair of champions in John Freebern (120) and Alec Richards (170) — Freebern earned an 8-4 win over Watervliet’s John Dunham, and Richards beat Tamarac’s Andrew Yerdon 17-5. The Tomahawks’ Devlin Blanchard took second at 126, falling 4-1 to Watervliet’s Peyton White in the finals. Ryan Ackerman finished third at 182 for Corinth.

Class C Championships Team Scores 1. Tamarac 231 1/2, 2. Coxsackie-Athens 187 1/2, 3. Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George 167, 4. Watervliet 151, 5. Ravena 135, 6. Ichabod Crane 113, 7. Corinth 108, 8. Catskill 97, 9. Taconic Hills 74, 10. Greenville 69. Championship Results 99 — Jair Gomez (IC) pinned Trevor Bishop (Tam), 1:31. 106 — Kieran Cullen (Gre) dec. Omar Martinez (IC), 11-0. 113 — Logan Campbell (CA) pinned Torin Bishop (Tam), 1:46. 120 — John Freebern (Cor) dec. John Dunham (Wat), 8-4. 126 — Peyton White (Wat) dec. Devlin Blanchard (Cor), 4-1. 132 — Aidan Cullen (Gre) dec. Patrick Moore (Wat), 10-0. 138 — Jerald Rhoades (IC) dec. Anthony Delmonico (Wat), 8-5. 145 — Bobby Treshock (Tam) dec. Kendryek Flynn (Wat), 3-2. 152 — Justin Hoffman (HL/LG) pinned Jesse Davies (Cat), 2:37. 160 — Mike Fuss (HL/LG) dec. Tyler Filarecki (Tam), 5-1. 170 — Alec Richards (Cor) dec. Andrew Yerdon (Tam), 17-5. 182 — Colby Lord (CA) pinned Ricky Hernandez (Rav), 1:23. 195 — Nick McNulty (Wat) pinned Jack Mays (Tam), :40. 220 — Cameron Duers (HL/LG) dec. Seth Dillworth (CA), 9-2. 285 — Conner Pesce (IC) pinned Matt O'Connor (Rav), 4:32. Consolation Results 99 — Neil Murphy (CA) pinned Chase Allen (Cat), 2:40. 106 — D'Vante Ortiz (Tam) pinned Grace York (HL/LG), :33. 113 — Caleb Carpenter (HL/LG) dec. Kaden Potter (Rav), 5-4. 120 — Carter McIntosh (HL/LG) dec. Frank Broadhurst (Rav), 6-3. 126 — Christian Crandall (Tam) dec. Bernard Davis (Gre), 8-5 (2OT). 132 — Kaden Gransbury (Rav) dec. Janoy Harrison (IC), 10-2. 138 — Noah Bartels (CA) dec. Schyler Caringi (CA), 2-1. 145 — Eric Mattick (Rav) tech. fall over Anthony Iamunno (CA), 4:37. 152 — Aiden Schmidt (Tam) pinned Joseph Martinez (CA), 3:12. 160 — Colin Riley (CA) by forfeit over Logan Denniston (Cat). 170 — Stephen Forbes (Cat) pinned Andrew Riley (CA), 3:57. 182 — Ryan Ackerman (Cor) tech. fall over Logan Phillips (TH), 3:38. 195 — Logan Marissal (HL/LG) dec. Christopher Doty (TH), 8-5. 220 — Zach Ebel (IC) dec. Jacy Polyak (Rav), 8-2. 285 — Brandon Fitzgerald (Wat) pinned Edward Smith (TH), 2:03.

