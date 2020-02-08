WarEagles finish third in Class C meet

CLUMS CORNERS — Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George crowned three weight-class champs as the WarEagles finished third in the Class C wrestling tournament at Tamarac High School.
H-L/LG finished with 167 team points, good for third behind first-time team champion Tamarac (231 1/2) and Coxsackie-Athens (187 1/2). Corinth placed seventh with 108.
You have free articles remaining.
Justin Hoffman (152), Mike Fuss (160) and Cameron Duers (220) all finished first for the WarEagles. Hoffman won by fall over Catskill’s Jesse Davies, Fuss defeated Tamarac’s Tyler Filarecki 5-1, and Duers defeated C-A’s Seth Dillworth 9-2 in the finals.
Taking third for the WarEagles were Caleb Carpenter (113), Carter McIntosh (120) and Logan Marissal (195).
Corinth had a pair of champions in John Freebern (120) and Alec Richards (170) — Freebern earned an 8-4 win over Watervliet’s John Dunham, and Richards beat Tamarac’s Andrew Yerdon 17-5. The Tomahawks’ Devlin Blanchard took second at 126, falling 4-1 to Watervliet’s Peyton White in the finals. Ryan Ackerman finished third at 182 for Corinth.