WarEagles cruise past Schuylerville-Greenwich

Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George racked up seven pins and four forfeits to roll to a 66-6 non-league victory over Schuylerville-Greenwich.

HADLEY-LUZERNE/LAKE GEORGE 66,

SCHUYLERVILLE-GREENWICH 6

Venue: Hadley-Luzerne

Non-league

126 — Jayden Johnson (HL/LG) pinned Isaiah Bohley, 1:25.

132 — Sam Sztorc (HL/LG) pinned Luke Griffen, 1:17.

138 — Carter McIntosh (HL/LG) pinned Cole Swertner, 2:33.

145 — Gavin McCabe (HL/LG) by forfeit.

152 — Braydon Mahon (HL/LG) pinned Graham Genevick, 1:23.

160 — Scott Stiassney (SG) by forfeit.

172 — Olivia Lapoint (HL/LG) pinned Nathan Scheidecker, 2:32.

189 — Alek Elkins (HL/LG) by forfeit.

215 — Antonio Morehouse (HL/LG) by forfeit.

285 — Logan Marissal (HL/LG) pinned Derek Bohley, :35.

102 — Josie Duers (HL/LG) by forfeit.

110 — Ethan York (HL/LG) pinned Danny Delorier, 5:38.

118 — Double forfeit.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George (2-0), Schuylerville-Greenwich (1-4).

JV: Schuylerville won, 12-0.

