WarEagles cruise past Schuylerville-Greenwich

Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George racked up seven pins and four forfeits to roll to a 66-6 non-league victory over Schuylerville-Greenwich.
HADLEY-LUZERNE/LAKE GEORGE 66,
SCHUYLERVILLE-GREENWICH 6
Venue: Hadley-Luzerne
Non-league
126 — Jayden Johnson (HL/LG) pinned Isaiah Bohley, 1:25.
132 — Sam Sztorc (HL/LG) pinned Luke Griffen, 1:17.
138 — Carter McIntosh (HL/LG) pinned Cole Swertner, 2:33.
145 — Gavin McCabe (HL/LG) by forfeit.
152 — Braydon Mahon (HL/LG) pinned Graham Genevick, 1:23.
160 — Scott Stiassney (SG) by forfeit.
172 — Olivia Lapoint (HL/LG) pinned Nathan Scheidecker, 2:32.
189 — Alek Elkins (HL/LG) by forfeit.
215 — Antonio Morehouse (HL/LG) by forfeit.
285 — Logan Marissal (HL/LG) pinned Derek Bohley, :35.
102 — Josie Duers (HL/LG) by forfeit.
110 — Ethan York (HL/LG) pinned Danny Delorier, 5:38.
118 — Double forfeit.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George (2-0), Schuylerville-Greenwich (1-4).
JV: Schuylerville won, 12-0.