Unbeaten Schell, four others win Section II wrestling titles

GLENS FALLS — Dylan Schell stayed undefeated, Brent Perry got the better of a good friend and every wrestler felt like they got a second chance Saturday.

A year after not even having a Section II state qualifier tournament, Saturday’s meet at Cool Insuring Arena was a most welcome return to sectional competition. This year’s seniors and juniors were sophomores and freshmen the last time they had battled for Section II titles and berths in the state tournament.

“I didn’t even make it here (in 2020) — I was fifth in the (Class) D’s and got my butt kicked,” said Perry, a Granville-Fort Ann junior who held on for a 1-0 win over longtime friend Troy Austin of Whitehall in the Division II 189-pound final. “Coming back to this is just amazing. I’ve been working on this for 10 years.”

“Once I found out we were going to have a season this year, it was a great feeling. Last year was devastating,” said Schell, a powerfully built Queensbury senior who improved his record to 31-0.

Repeatedly taking down and cutting his opponent loose, Schell rolled to an easy 19-6 victory over Burnt Hills’ Ryan Buthfer at 172 pounds for the area’s only Division I (large school) title.

“I’m just looking forward to training for the next two weeks with the Section II team and going to states,” said Schell, who placed third in Section II in 2020. “No one’s scored a takedown on me yet this year.”

Schell was joined as a Section II champion by four Division II wrestlers — Perry, Warrensburg’s Tanner McKenna (132) and Tristen Hitchcock (285), and Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George’s Logan Marissal (215).

Saturday’s meet was also the first to have second-place finishers as automatic qualifiers for the state tournament, set for Feb. 25-26 at the MVP Arena in Albany.

Warrensburg senior Dylan Winchell — who lost a last-second 12-11 decision in the 126-pound finals to Schalmont’s Dylan Devine — was an automatic qualifier, along with teammates Dante Corriveau (145) and Hunter Nemec (215). Austin and Salem-Cambridge’s Evan Day (285) also qualified. Hudson Falls’ Jesse Mullis was runner-up at 102.

Nemec, who took third, denied runner-up Lucas Martindale of S-C a berth in states by pinning him in a “true second” challenge bout after finals.

Warrensburg, with five wrestlers going to states, won the D-II team title with 155 points. Hudson Falls was third.

In the D-II 189 final, Perry (36-3) scored an escape in the second period, then rode out Austin for the entire third period to earn the narrow victory.

“I’ve always been good friends with Troy, we came up through youth wrestling together,” Perry said. “I’ve been looking forward to this ever since I heard he was bumping up from 172.”

“I thought it would be a high-scoring match, because both wrestlers are very aggressive and they go for pins,” G-FA coach Steve Palmer said. “We came in with a game plan and he just stuck to it, and that was the result.”

McKenna (40-3) got to join his older brother, Hunter, as a Section II champion by holding on for an 11-9 victory over Tamarac’s Torin Bishop.

“My brother and I are pretty competitive, and saying we both hold the same title is pretty important,” said Tanner McKenna, a senior.

Of Bishop, McKenna said, “He’s good on his feet, he’s good on the bottom — he sits way back so it’s hard to keep pressure on his hands. I beat him with strength and grit, which is what we practice at Warrensburg.”

Hitchcock (42-3) held on for a 4-3 decision over Day at 285, a matchup that carried over from the football field.

“It wasn’t pretty, last week I was more dominant. I’m happy to be going to states, but there’s a lot of work to be done,” said Hitchcock, a junior. “My last time here, I was going for third and I got hurt. It feels good to be here and winning.”

Marissal (30-1), a senior who placed fifth in Section II two years ago, pinned Martindale at the 4:35 mark of their 215-pound final.

“He’s a tough opponent — that’s my fourth time wrestling him this year, and I’m glad he was the guy I was wrestling in finals,” Marissal said. “I thought this one was going to go the distance, but I’m happy with the result. I was fifth last time — I didn’t want anybody above me this time.”

Finishing third in D-II were Nemec, Glens Falls’ Skyler Sturdevant (160), Hudson Falls’ Jesse Mullis (172) and G-FA’s Jaxon Torres (110). Finishing fourth were Queensbury’s Ryan VanGuilder (110) and Scott Miller (189) in D-I, and Warrensburg’s Cameron Carpenter (110) and Zach Olden (118), G-FA’s Thomas McMahon (132) and Whitehall’s Sawyer Ostrander (152) in D-II.

Section II Finals Division I Championship Results 102 — Ralph Keeney (Ballston Spa) dec. Vincent Graulau (Mohonasen), 7-5. 110 — Clayton O'Connor (Mohon) dec. Jacob Hanlon (Averill Park), 3-0. 118 — Michael Santore (Shaker) dec. Nico Rivera (Mohon), 4-0. 126 — Ayden Robles (Shenendehowa) dec. Liam Carlin (Burnt Hills), 1-0. 132 — Gabriel Goss (BH) pinned Taylor Beaury (Saratoga), 1:18. 138 — Jashon Holmes (Shen) dec. Tyler Rossini (BH), 4-1. 145 — Josh Warland (BH) dec. Renso Montalvo (Amsterdam), 3-2. 152 — Connor Gregory (Ballston Spa) dec. Nick Tempel (AP), 6-3. 160 — Sachiel Chuckrow (Sar) dec. Thomas Pawlinga (BH), 9-4. 172 — Dylan Schell (Queensbury) dec. Ryan Buthfer (BH), 19-6. 189 — Dillon Blanchard (Guilderland) dec. Farzad Ahmad (Sha), 3-2. 215 — Ryan Stein (Sha) dec. Darrien Insogna (BS), 6-4. 285 — Will Hotaling (Colonie) pinned Jaydon Aguirre-Hamlin (Colonie), :56. Division II Championship Results 102 — Gabe English (Berne-Knox/Middleburgh) dec. Justin Mullis (Hudson Falls), 12-2. 110 — Liam English (BKM) dec. Ryker Cox (Coxsackie-Athens), 15-5. 118 — Trevor Bishop (Tamarac) dec. Scott Nicolella (Duanesburg-Schoharie), 7-0. 126 — Dylan Devine (Schalmont) dec. Dylan Winchell (Warrensburg), 12-11. 132 — Tanner McKenna (Warr) dec. Torin Bishop (Tam), 11-9. 138 — Kieran Cullen (Greenville) pinned Luke Yorke (Cobleskill), 3:35. 145 — Owen Hicks (Fonda-Johnstown) pinned Dante Corriveau (Warr), 1:24. 152 — Kendryek Flynn (Watervliet-Cohoes) pinned Jeremy Rehberg (D-S), 2:45. 160 — Daniel Forbes (Catskill) pinned Jonathan Cranker (F-J), 2:27. 172 — Reed Douglass (Canajoharie-Fort Plain) dec. Ray Hutton (La Salle), 6-4 (OT). 189 — Brent Perry (Granville-Fort Ann) dec. Troy Austin (Whitehall), 1-0. 215 — Logan Marissal (Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George) pinned Lucas Martindale (Salem-Cambridge), 4:35. 285 — Tristan Hitchcock (Warr) dec. Evan Day (S-C), 4-3. Division I Consolation Results 102 — Greg Green (Shen) dec. Danny Dacey (Sar), 5-0. 110 — Tyler Whiteley (BH) tech. fall over Ryan VanGuilder (Qby), 3:54. 118 — Tristan Hinchcliff (BS) dec. Alex Polsinello (Sha), 5-1. 126 — Carlos Montalvo (Amst) dec. Calvin Conti (Scotia-Galway), 7-2. 132 — Vincent Grembocki (Shen) dec. Thad Miller (Colo), 8-0. 138 — Colin Carlin (BH) pinned Kyle Griskowitz (Sar), 2:15. 145 — David Ensminger (Shen) pinned Noah Smith (Columbia), 4:36. 152 — Gordon Murray (Sar) pinned Vito Spatafora (Sar), 2:47. 160 — Charlie Welcome (Colum) dec. Arman Hashimee (Shen), 8-0. 172 — Landon Payton (Mohon) dec. Donovan Deguire (Sha), 7-4 (2OT). 189 — Danny Casey (BH) pinned Scott Miller (Qby), 1:42. 215 — Vincent Morizio (Guild) dec. Antonio Cipollo (Guild), 3-2. 285 — Duavon Allen (Niskayuna) pinned Zach Harrison (Guld), 5:54 (OT). Division II Consolation Results 102 — Ashten Haley (Cob) pinned Neil Murphy (C-A), 2:04. 110 — Jaxon Torres (G-FA) dec. Cameron Carpenter (Warr), 9-7. 118 — Alex Smith (CFP) dec. Zach Olden (Warr), 4-0. 126 — Anthony Ortiz (Maple Hill) pinned Frank Broadhurst (Ravena), 4:22. 132 — Chris Vogt (D-S) pinned homas McMahon (G-FA), 3:12. 138 — Cody Haig (CFP) dec. Ty Roadcap (Tam), 7-0. 145 — Sean Millington (Lansingburgh) dec. Zaire Scott (Schal), 8-2. 152 — Luke Schirmacher (Mechanicville-Stillwater) dec. Sawyer Ostrander (Whi), 4-2. 160 — Skyler Sturdevant (Glens Falls) dec. Joseph Martinez (C-A), 6-2. 172 — Jesse Mullis (HudF) pinned Matthew Kluck (BKM), 3:46. 189 — Ryan Ulscht (C-A) dec. Erik Chapman (Rav), 10-9. 215 — Hunter Nemec (Warr) pinned Jayden Morales (Lans), 4:14. 285 — Masen Cooper (Cob) pinned Hunter Hathaway (Hoosick Falls), :57.

