Troy Austin's pin caps Whitehall-Fort Ann rally

SALEM — Troy Austin's pin in the final bout Wednesday night lifted Whitehall-Fort Ann to a 42-37 Adirondack League wrestling victory over Salem-Cambridge.

Austin's win at 160 pounds also capped a rally from a 37-18 deficit over the final five bouts for the Railroaders.

"We got to the point where we couldn't afford to lose anymore matches," said W-FA coach Bob Diekel, whose team improved to 2-0 in the league, 6-4 overall. "I moved our 138-, 145- and 152-pounders all up a class. I had to take out one decent kid at 160 and put Troy Austin in there. The kid would normally have a chance to win, but we decided to go with the sure thing."

Aiden MacLeod had pinned at 132, and after a double forfeit at 138, Sawyer Ostrander picked up a forfeit at 145 and David Austin pinned at 152 to pull W-FA within 37-36.

That put Troy Austin on the spot with the dual meet on the line. The freshman delivered by pinning Salem-Cambridge's Doug Pennington in 5:47 for the win.

"It was a close match, it was 2-1 in the first period," Diekel said. "Troy was better on his feet — he probably could've had five takedowns. We told him all he needed to do was win — the pin was just gravy."