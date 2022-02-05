 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tigers second, G.F. third in Class CC wrestling

WATERVLIET — Ravena beat out Hudson Falls by five points to win the Class CC wrestling sectional tournament on Saturday. Glens Falls came in third with 140 points.

Justin Mullis won a title for Hudson Falls at 102 pounds. Colin Diffee (118), Gavin Krywy (132) and Jesse Mullis (172) were runners-up while Aonghus Paige and Mason Watson finished third.

Avi Berg finished first at 110 for Glens Falls. Eli Johnson (152) and Skylar Sturdevant (160) took second place, while Killian Batchelder, Connor Wright and Jakob Pregent won consolation finals.

Don MacMillan of Schuylerville-Greenwich was the champion at 132 pounds.

