Tigers second, G.F. third in Class CC wrestling

WATERVLIET — Ravena beat out Hudson Falls by five points to win the Class CC wrestling sectional tournament on Saturday. Glens Falls came in third with 140 points.

Justin Mullis won a title for Hudson Falls at 102 pounds. Colin Diffee (118), Gavin Krywy (132) and Jesse Mullis (172) were runners-up while Aonghus Paige and Mason Watson finished third.

Avi Berg finished first at 110 for Glens Falls. Eli Johnson (152) and Skylar Sturdevant (160) took second place, while Killian Batchelder, Connor Wright and Jakob Pregent won consolation finals.

Don MacMillan of Schuylerville-Greenwich was the champion at 132 pounds.

Class CC Tournament Teams Scoring 1. Ravena 176, 2. Hudson Falls 171, 3. Glens Falls 140, 4. Watervliet-Cohoes 135, 5. Schalmont 125, 6. Lansingburgh 120, 7. Fonda-Johnstown 119, 8. La Salle 73, 9. Schuylerville-Greenwich 35. Championship Finals 102 — Justin Mullis (HuF) pinned Aiden Forster (Rav), 2:15. 110 — Avi Berg (GF) pinned Dylan Cotter (F-J), 1:55. 118 — Derick Carey (Lan) dec. Colin Diffee (HuF), 5-3. 126 — Dylan Devine (Schal) dec. Frank Broadhurst (Rav), 5-4. 132 — Don MacMillan (Schy-Gre) pinned Gavin Krywy (HuF), 4:38. 138 — Kaden Potter (Rav) pinned Mason Hebert (Schal), 2:49. 145 — Owen Hicks (F-J) pinned Don Cesare (Vliet-Coh), 2:49. 152 — Kendryek Flynn (Vliet-Coh) pinned Eli Johnson (GF), 4:23. 160 — Jonathon Cranker (F-J) pinned Skylar Sturdevant (GF), 3:13. 172 — Ray Hutton (LSI) pinned Jesse Mullis (HuF), 4:40. 189 — Erik Chapman (Rav) pinned Quinton Schilling (Schal), 2:40. 215 — Jayden Morales (Lan) pinned Brandon Fitzgerald (Vliet-Coh), 2:53. 285 — Eric Loya (Lan) pinned Justin Oathout (Vliet-Coh), 2:38. Consolation Finals 102 — Killian Batchelder (GF) pinned Abe Ahmadzai (Vliet-Coh), 2:11 110 — Aonghus Paige (HuF) dec. Eron Hozanovic (LSI), 13-2. 118 — Daytwan Coleman (Vliet-Coh) pinned Tyler Murphy (Schal), 1:33. 126 — Zenmatsu Myles (F-J) dec. Dom Doyle (HuF), 3-1, OT. 132 — Owen Preissler (Schal) dec. Alex Vanderpool (GF), 5-2. 138 — Logan McCoy (F-J) dec. Donovan Lettieri (LSI), 14-4. 145 — Sean Millington (Lan) dec. Zaire Scott (Schal), 11-2. 152 — Elijah Fu (Lan) pinned Colin Harris (Lan), 4:32. 160 — Mason Watson (HuF) pinned Ethan Green (Rav), 2:44. 172 — JT Lyle (Rav) dec. Michael Cavanaugh (Schal), 7-2. 189 — Connor Wright (GF) dec. Lukas Ross (HuF), 4-1. 215 — Jaymie Carkner (Rav) dec. Gavin Williams (GF), 3-2. 285 — Jakob Pregent (GF) pinned Dominick Maltese (Rav), 0:56.

