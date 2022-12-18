Tigers fourth in Chickanis tournament

HUDSON FALLS — Jesse Mullis won an individual title as Hudson Falls finished fourth in the Thomas Chickanis Memorial wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Carthage won the tournament by 22½ points over second-place Burnt Hills. Salem-Cambridge was fifth and Glens Falls took seventh.

Jesse Mullis won the crown at 172 pounds with a win over teammate Sean Heaney. Logan Staunton was a runner-up at 152 and Dom Doyle took second at 126. The Tigers' Justin Mullis finished third.

Evan Day of Salem-Cambridge was the champion at 215 with a pin in the finals. Angie Dill was second at 110. Kyle Bink and Brayton Cary finished third.

Avi Berg won a title for Glens Falls at 118 with a second-period pin. Ayden Grieve was the runner-up at 145 and Nathan Phipps finished second at 189. Violence Sturdevant and Gavin Williams were third-place finishers.

Stephan Monchery of Middletown was Most Outstanding Wrestler at 285.

Chickanis Tournament Team Scores 1. Carthage 221 1/2, 2. Burnt Hills 199, 3. Middletown 178, 4. Hudson Falls 165, 5. Salem-Cambridge 144, 6. Colonie 127, 7. Glens Falls 122 1/2, 8. Schenectady 78, 9. Burlington 45, 10. South High 44. Championship Finals 102 — Ryan Munn (Car) dec. Jackson Wells (Car), 2-1. 110 — Vincent Mastrianni (Colo) dec. Angie Dill (S-C), 8-1. 118 — Avi Berg (GF) pinned Tyler Whiteley (BH), 3:46. 126 — Landon Copley (Car) pinned Dom Doyle (HuF), 3:58. 132 — Shay Sinitiere (Car) dec. Logan Munn (Car), 9-4. 138 — Liam Carlin (BH) dec. Jayden Norris (Mid), 9-1. 145 — Gabriel Goss (BH) by tech fall over Ayden Grieve (GF), 4:51. 152 — Colin Carlin (BH) pinned Logan Staunton (HuF), 3:11. 160 — Thomas Pawlinga (BH) pinned Hunter Sanderson (Car), 1:44. 172 — Jesse Mullis (HuF) pinned Sean Heaney (HuF), :20. 189 — Bryson Tibbs (Mid) pinned Nathan Phipps (GF), :37. 215 — Evan Day (S-C) pinned Jaydon Aquirre-Hamlin (Colo), :32. 285 — Stephan Monchery (Mid) pinned Will Hotaling (Colo), 1:05. Consolation Finals 102 — Brody Dicaprio (BH) pinned Troy Keiser (SGF), 1:43. 110 — Jahiem Harris (Schen) dec. Levi Wilson (HuF), 10-2. 118 — Justin Mullis (HuF) pinned Dominic Witko (Schen), :24. 126 — Donovan Witko (Schen) dec. Christian Witt (BH), 1-0. 132 — Daniel Aviles (Mid) dec. Ben Taylor (BH), 7-3. 138 — Kyle Bink (S-C) def. Raphael Troyan (BH), 5-bout rule. 145 — Brayton Cary (S-C) pinned Bradlee Gilles (HuF), 3:00. 152 — Andrew Sgambati (Mid) pinned Kevin Regan (Colo), 3:35. 160 — Julius Miranda (Schen) dec. Yahir Hernandez (Mid), 6-4 (OT). 172 — E-sonne Ponzo (Schen) def. Daniel Noviski (Mid), 5-bout rule. 189 — Violence Sturdevant (GF) dec. Marcus Tucci (Bur), 9-2. 215 — Gavin Williams (GF) dec. Fernand Vera (Mid), 7-5. 285 — Rahmiere Bradley (Mid) pinned Kamdyn Dorchester (Car), 4:37.

