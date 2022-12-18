 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Tigers fourth in Chickanis tournament

Hudson Falls wrestling tournament

Sean Heaney of Hudson Falls goes for the pin against Jacobie Hunt of South Glens Falls in the Tom Chickanis Memorial wrestling tournament at Hudson Falls on Saturday. Heaney won the quarterfinal match with a pin.

 ANDY CAMP, Special to The Post-Star

HUDSON FALLS — Jesse Mullis won an individual title as Hudson Falls finished fourth in the Thomas Chickanis Memorial wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Carthage won the tournament by 22½ points over second-place Burnt Hills. Salem-Cambridge was fifth and Glens Falls took seventh.

Jesse Mullis won the crown at 172 pounds with a win over teammate Sean Heaney. Logan Staunton was a runner-up at 152 and Dom Doyle took second at 126. The Tigers' Justin Mullis finished third.

Evan Day of Salem-Cambridge was the champion at 215 with a pin in the finals. Angie Dill was second at 110. Kyle Bink and Brayton Cary finished third.

Avi Berg won a title for Glens Falls at 118 with a second-period pin. Ayden Grieve was the runner-up at 145 and Nathan Phipps finished second at 189. Violence Sturdevant and Gavin Williams were third-place finishers.

Stephan Monchery of Middletown was Most Outstanding Wrestler at 285.

