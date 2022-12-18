Tigers fourth in Chickanis tournament

HUDSON FALLS — Jesse Mullis won an individual title as Hudson Falls finished fourth in the Thomas Chickanis Memorial wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Carthage won the tournament by 22½ points over second-place Burnt Hills. Salem-Cambridge was fifth and Glens Falls took seventh.
Jesse Mullis won the crown at 172 pounds with a win over teammate Sean Heaney. Logan Staunton was a runner-up at 152 and Dom Doyle took second at 126. The Tigers' Justin Mullis finished third.
Evan Day of Salem-Cambridge was the champion at 215 with a pin in the finals. Angie Dill was second at 110. Kyle Bink and Brayton Cary finished third.
Avi Berg won a title for Glens Falls at 118 with a second-period pin. Ayden Grieve was the runner-up at 145 and Nathan Phipps finished second at 189. Violence Sturdevant and Gavin Williams were third-place finishers.
Stephan Monchery of Middletown was Most Outstanding Wrestler at 285.