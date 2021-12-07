Tigers, Burghers fare well at Duals

BALLSTON SPA — Hudson Falls and Warrensburg both finished 3-2 to tie for third place on Saturday at the Ballston Spa Duals.

The Tigers defeated Glens Falls (42-34), Niskayuna (51-18) and Red Hook (63-6), but lost to Minisink Valley (71-6) and Warrensburg (48-21).

Justin Mullis went 4-1 at 110 pounds, as did Colin Diffee at 118 for Hudson Falls. Going 3-2 for the Tigers were Dom Doyle (126), Gavin Krywy (132), Seamus Paige (138), Sean Heaney (160), Jesse Mullis (172) and Mike Sullivan (215-285).

Warrensburg defeated Hudson Falls, Niskayuna (51-18) and Watervliet-Cohoes (54-18), but lost to Ballston Spa (40-33) and Minisink Valley (69-3).

Dylan Winchell went 5-0 at 132 to lead the Burghers, while Tanner McKenna (138-145) and Colton Bell (138-145) both went 4-1. Thomas Combs (172) and Ayden Rushia (189) went 3-2 for Warrensburg.

Glens Falls went 1-4, beating Red Hook 54-24 for its only victory.

