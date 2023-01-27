Three area girls place in inaugural State Girls Wrestling invy

SYRACUSE — A trio of local female wrestlers earned place finishes Friday in the inaugural State Girls Wrestling Invitational, the first-ever statewide wrestling tournament for girls, held at SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College.

All three lost in their consolation finals, with Salem-Cambridge freshman Maddie Palulis taking fourth, and Warrensburg-Lake George senior Grace York and Granville sophomore Jaymie Landon finishing sixth.

Palulis was pinned in 2:49 by Camden's Riley Meagher in the 94-pound consolation final to place fourth. She won her consolation semifinal 13-0 over Oneonta's Jay Karns.

York, who signed to wrestle for the Presbyterian College women's team next year, dropped a 5-1 loss to Sidney's Isabella Phelps to finish sixth at 107.

Both Palulis and York had reached the semifinals, with York losing 11-8 to eventual champion Sara Pauls of Minisink Valley, and Palulis losing by fall to eventual winner Zoey Jewett of General Brown.

Landon was sixth at 145, losing by fall in the fifth-place match to Lewiston-Porter's Meaghan Edwards.

Salem-Cambridge's Mattison Jackson (165) and Granville's Kalyn Gould (235) both went 2-2 in the tournament, and W-LG's Olivia LaPoint went 1-2 as the top seed at 152.

Senior Zoey Lints of Duanesburg-Schoharie and Shenendehowa junior Isabella Gretzinger were the only Section II wrestlers to win titles, at 138 and 152 pounds, respectively.