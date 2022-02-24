Ten area wrestlers head for state meet

They’ve been friends and sparring partners even longer than they’ve been teammates, and this weekend, Warrensburg seniors Dylan Winchell and Tanner McKenna take wrestling’s biggest stage one final time.

They are among five Burghers and 10 local wrestlers overall heading to Albany for the State Wrestling Tournament, set for Friday and Saturday at the MVP Arena.

The Division I (large school) and II (small school) meets begin with opening ceremonies Friday at 9:30 a.m., with quarterfinals set for about 3 p.m. Wrestling continues Saturday at 9:30 with semifinals, followed by consolation rounds. The state finals are set for 6 p.m.

Queensbury senior Dylan Schell, undefeated this season at 31-0, is the area’s lone Division I representative, and is seeded second at 172 pounds.

“When we didn’t have a season last year, he worked even harder,” Spartans coach Bob Winchip said of Schell, who placed third in Section II in 2020. “He really turned it up this year. He’s so focused on his wrestling and his moves and everything, even his nutrition. He’s nonstop, he’s got everything right.

“Nobody’s taken him down at all this year,” Winchip added. “He’s phenomenal on his feet, he’s so quick and explosive, and no one can hold him down. … If he wrestles the way he has been, he should be on the podium.”

Winchell (126) and McKenna (132) will compete in D-II, along with Warrensburg teammates Dante Corriveau (145), Hunter Nemec (215) and Tristen Hitchcock (285). Hitchcock (43-2) is Section II’s only No. 1 seed in the state tournament. McKenna is seeded eighth.

“You get spoiled,” longtime Warrensburg coach Mark Trapasso said. “To get just one wrestler to states is very special. To get five is incredible, and we did it in 2019, as well. It’s been a nice run for us.”

Also competing in D-II are Granville-Fort Ann’s Brent Perry (189), Whitehall’s Troy Austin (189), Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George’s Logan Marissal (215) and Salem-Cambridge’s Evan Day (285). Marissal (30-1), a senior, is seeded fourth.

Winchell (43-2) and McKenna (40-3) are the most experienced local wrestlers at the state meet, each making his third trip to Albany. They are sons of Warrensburg assistant coaches who were on the wrestling mat as early as they can remember.

“We know each other’s moves and how to counter each other so well, so we try to change it up,” McKenna said. “(Winchell’s) style is aggressive — he likes to overpower you, he comes in hard and goes for pins.”

“We’ve been at it forever, it’s crazy,” Winchell said. “(McKenna) is very technical, he doesn’t rush anything. His form is very good, obviously.”

Winchell has 180 career wins to his credit in New York state, plus 36 more from last year, when he wrestled in Tennessee and reached the state meet during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

However, in the Section II finals on Feb. 12, he gave up a last-second takedown in a 12-11 loss to Schalmont’s Dylan Devine. Winchell still made the state meet as an automatic qualifier.

“It’s just one match — we both had the same opportunities,” Winchell said. “Getting to states, first and second doesn’t matter, you still have another opportunity to wrestle.”

McKenna has 150 career victories, but made states as an at-large bid in 2019 and 2020. Two week ago, he won his first Section II title.

“I’ve always been a wild card (qualifier),” McKenna said. “It feels good to know that I earned it fully.”

“He’s had a nice quiet career,” Trapasso said. “He analyzes every match, he never looks ahead. He prepares for whoever he has next, and the performance is there.”

Hitchcock (43-2) is an athletic, powerful 285-pounder and still only a junior. He defeated Day (20-2) in a 4-3 decision in the Section II finals.

“He’s the one to beat — his only two losses were to big-school kids,” Trapasso said. “We’re hoping he’s wrestling on Saturday night.”

Corriveau (37-10) has been the biggest surprise for Warrensburg, as the junior finished second in the Section II meet.

“He came out of nowhere this year,” Trapasso said. “He’s battled everybody all over, he wrestles any weight we need him to. I’m proud of all of them, but he’s a highlight. You know he’s going to give you everything.”

Corriveau and Nemec (35-9), who took third in Section II, both won their “true second” qualifying matches at the Section II meet.

Marissal was a fifth-place finisher in the section as a sophomore two years ago and worked his way into a contender.

Perry (36-3) and Austin (31-2), both juniors, are good friends who came up through the pee-wee wrestling ranks together. Perry beat Austin 1-0 in the Section II finals two weeks ago, and Austin won his qualifying match.

