sports briefs

Spartans finish 8th at Clyde Cole

OXFORD — Queensbury wrestlers Ryan VanGuilder and Lucas Schell both earned second-place finishes Saturday at the annual Clyde Cole Invitational.

The Spartans finished eighth with 95 team points. Shenendehowa was the team champion with 217 points.

Schell lost 10-6 to Groton’s Isaac Allen in the finals at 152 pounds, and VanGuilder lost by fall to Chenango Valley’s Trevor Cortright at 118.

The Spartans’ Scott Miller finished third at 189, pinning Chenango Valley’s Anthony Holt. Placing sixth for Queensbury were Brayden Shattuck (110), Dylan Smith (160) and Jason Lapelle (215).

This is the first wrestling season with the new weight classes: 102, 110, 118, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285 pounds.

Fox, Nims make all-state v’ball team

Ella Fox of Lake George and Karlee Nims of Hartford were named to the all-state high school girls volleyball team.

Fox, the MVP of the Adirondack League all-star team, was named to the Class D fourth team. Nims, a senior, was named to the fifth team in Class D.

Girard named to D-III all-star team

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Former Glens Falls standout Quinn Girard, a senior at Plymouth State, was recently named to the Noontime Sports Division III All-New England football team.

Girard, a defensive back, ended the season with 91 tackles for the Panthers, who finished 5-5 this fall, winning five of their last six games.

