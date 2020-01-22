Spartans lock up Foothills wrestling title (with video clips)

QUEENSBURY — Dristin Hughes didn't wrestle for Queensbury last season, concentrating on getting stronger in the weight room instead.
But he returned to wrestling for his senior year, worked his way back up from junior varsity, and on Wednesday night, Hughes got a signature win for the Spartans.
Hughes took advantage of an opponent's gamble to spark Queensbury to pull away for a 51-24 victory over Amsterdam in a showdown for the Foothills Council title. The Spartans went 6-0 for their second straight league crown, and improved to 10-3 overall.
"It's been a struggle, but if you keep working hard, you get to where you want and need to be," Hughes said. "(The weight room) paid off, but I do wish I had wrestled last year."
"On paper we thought it was going to be really close," Queensbury head coach Bob Winchip said. "We thought we'd have it by three points or so either way, but our seniors really stepped up tonight in tight matches. I think we out-conditioned them in the third period."
Queensbury won five of the last seven matches, a stretch started by Hughes' 9-8 victory over the Rams' Enrique Almanzar at 152 pounds.
Hughes fell behind 8-7 in the third period, but with 25 seconds left, he picked up a point on a locked-hands penalty against Almanzar, tying the score 8-8.
Almanzar, who was on top, chose to restart in the neutral position — giving up the go-ahead point to Hughes and gambling that he could score a takedown in the final seconds of regulation.
You have free articles remaining.
"I was kind of like, 'Oh crap, this kid can shoot,'" said Hughes after successfully fending off Almanzar's shots at his legs. "Not gonna lie, I was getting kind of gassed, but you have to keep on fighting, keep on playing defense when he shoots and give it your all."
Will Fraser picked up a one-point win at 170, and Dylan Schell, Shawn Stimpson and Seth Guay recorded three consecutive pins to put an exclamation point on Queensbury's 35th league title all-time. Fraser, Stimpson and Guay are all seniors.
"This was good for the team, we've been working for this all year," said Fraser, who held on for an 8-7 win over Amsterdam's Eladio Montalvo. "We knew it was going to be a tough match and we came out ready."
Queensbury’s Will Fraser holds on for an 8-7 win over Amsterdam’s Eladio Montalvo for a 33-21 lead #518wrestling pic.twitter.com/OYP9Rx6edC— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) January 23, 2020
Queensbury junior Kaiden LaLuna had pulled out an equally tight match at 126, scoring a five-point move in the final 25 seconds for an 11-7 victory over Amsterdam's Zach Gillis.
Queensbury’s Kaiden LaLuna pulls out an 11-7 win over Amsterdam’s Zach Gillis at 126, just missed LaLuna’s big reversal seconds earlier #518wrestling pic.twitter.com/aMRhoHNlS1— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) January 23, 2020
"I needed something big, I saw an opportunity and I took it, and it worked out," said LaLuna, who said he was dazed after hitting his head on Gillis' knee in the first period. "He opened up a switch real quick and ended up putting himself on his back, and I took it, nice and quick."
Ryan VanGuilder (106) and Kyle Miller (138) also pinned for the Spartans, but the three straight pins between 182 and 220 put the wraps on their title.
"Once our team gets going, there's no stopping us," said Miller, also a senior. "We start getting pins and we're full steam ahead after that."
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.