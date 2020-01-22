Spartans lock up Foothills wrestling title (with video clips)

Almanzar, who was on top, chose to restart in the neutral position — giving up the go-ahead point to Hughes and gambling that he could score a takedown in the final seconds of regulation.

"I was kind of like, 'Oh crap, this kid can shoot,'" said Hughes after successfully fending off Almanzar's shots at his legs. "Not gonna lie, I was getting kind of gassed, but you have to keep on fighting, keep on playing defense when he shoots and give it your all."

Will Fraser picked up a one-point win at 170, and Dylan Schell, Shawn Stimpson and Seth Guay recorded three consecutive pins to put an exclamation point on Queensbury's 35th league title all-time. Fraser, Stimpson and Guay are all seniors.

"This was good for the team, we've been working for this all year," said Fraser, who held on for an 8-7 win over Amsterdam's Eladio Montalvo. "We knew it was going to be a tough match and we came out ready."

Queensbury junior Kaiden LaLuna had pulled out an equally tight match at 126, scoring a five-point move in the final 25 seconds for an 11-7 victory over Amsterdam's Zach Gillis.