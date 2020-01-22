SGF wins final three matches to beat Hudson Falls

The Bulldogs won their final three matches to beat Hudson Falls in a Foothills wrestling meet on Wednesday.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 35, HUDSON FALLS 31
Venue: Hudson Falls
Foothills Council
170 — Cordell Younger (SGF) dec. Isaiah Mattison, 10-4.
182 — Anthony Colio (HF) pinned Elijah Melvin, 2:53.
195 — Joshua Ahrens (SGF) dec. Mike Sullivan, 7-1.
220 — Aiden Mickel (SGF) dec. Gavin Gaulin, 10-1.
285 — Brian Hockford (SGF) pinned Garrett Baker, :40.
99 — Colin Diffee (HF) by forfeit.
106 — Dom Doyle (HF) by forfeit.
113 — Chris Petteys (HF) by forfeit.
120 — Timothy Stephenson (SGF) dec. Seamus Paige, 23-13.
126 — Gavin Krywy (HF) dec. Noah Hogan, 2-0.
132 — Ethan Weller (SGF) dec. Jack Repsis, 7-0.
138 — Carlos Ross (HF) dec. Trevor Karl, 11-1.
145 — Matthew Gebo (SGF) dec. Pat Mercure, 9-4.
152 — Antonio Murphy (SGF) dec. Ethan Nolan, 3-1.
160 — Nicholas Casolo (SGF) pinned Aidan Dougher, 1:29.
Records: South Glens Falls (3-3, 7-5), Hudson Falls (3-3, 8-8).