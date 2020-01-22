SGF wins final three matches to beat Hudson Falls
SGF wins final three matches to beat Hudson Falls

The Bulldogs won their final three matches to beat Hudson Falls in a Foothills wrestling meet on Wednesday.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 35, HUDSON FALLS 31

Venue: Hudson Falls

Foothills Council

170 — Cordell Younger (SGF) dec. Isaiah Mattison, 10-4.

182 — Anthony Colio (HF) pinned Elijah Melvin, 2:53.

195 — Joshua Ahrens (SGF) dec. Mike Sullivan, 7-1.

220 — Aiden Mickel (SGF) dec. Gavin Gaulin, 10-1.

285 — Brian Hockford (SGF) pinned Garrett Baker, :40.

99 — Colin Diffee (HF) by forfeit.

106 — Dom Doyle (HF) by forfeit.

113 — Chris Petteys (HF) by forfeit.

120 — Timothy Stephenson (SGF) dec. Seamus Paige, 23-13.

126 — Gavin Krywy (HF) dec. Noah Hogan, 2-0.

132 — Ethan Weller (SGF) dec. Jack Repsis, 7-0.

138 — Carlos Ross (HF) dec. Trevor Karl, 11-1.

145 — Matthew Gebo (SGF) dec. Pat Mercure, 9-4.

152 — Antonio Murphy (SGF) dec. Ethan Nolan, 3-1.

160 — Nicholas Casolo (SGF) pinned Aidan Dougher, 1:29.

Records: South Glens Falls (3-3, 7-5), Hudson Falls (3-3, 8-8).

