Seven area wrestlers claim Section II titles (with video clips)

"You've just got to keep wrestling through everything, no matter what happens," Freebern said. "I was just looking for that tilt, see if I could open up that arm bar and throw in my power half."

Richards (34-2), who won the D-II title at 138 last year, moved up to 170 this season and pinned Duanesburg's Caden Landauer 2:53 into their final, after taking him down several times.

"My strategy is always on my feet and turn him if I can," Richards said.

"He's so tough on his feet — it's not a stretch to say he might have the most takedowns ever for a Corinth wrestler," Tomahawks coach Dick Whitaker said. "He got a taste of states last year and he wanted to go back."

Covey (35-2), a senior, earned an 8-2 win over Watervliet's Nick McNulty in the 195 final, then cheered on teammate Dickinson at 285. Dickinson (35-4), the third seed, pinned the fourth-seeded Dumas in 5:31 after opening an 11-3 lead.

"My first takedown, I felt more confident, I knew I could take him down again," said Dickinson, a junior. "It's a blessing to come down here — I got sixth last year, so it's just an adrenaline rush to actually win it."