Seeds drawn for Section II wrestling tourney

Six local wrestlers drew No. 1 seeds Wednesday as seedings were announced for the Section II state qualifier tournaments.
The state qualifier meets for Division I (large schools) and Division II (small schools) will be run side-by-side on Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, beginning at 9:45 a.m. The semifinals are expected to run by 1 p.m., and the finals are set for about 7:15 p.m.
Winners and at-large qualifiers advance to the New York State Wrestling Championships, to be held Feb. 28-29 at the Times Union Center in Albany. The format will be double elimination, except for first-round losers.
Top seeds in Division II were awarded to Chris Petteys of Hudson Falls (106 pounds), John Freebern of Corinth (120), Justin Hoffman of Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George (152), Alec Richards of Corinth (170) and Brendan Covey of Whitehall-Fort Ann (195). Eric Griskowitz of Saratoga got the top seed in Division I at 145.
Richards is a returning champion.
Gaining second seeds for the tournament in Division II were Avi Berg of Glens Falls (99), David Austin of Whitehall-Fort Ann (145), Hunter McKenna of Warrensburg-Bolton (152), Hunter Day of Salem-Cambridge (170), Cameron Duers of Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George (220) and Jacob Clear of Warrensburg-Bolton (285).