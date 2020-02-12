Seeds drawn for Section II wrestling tourney

Six local wrestlers drew No. 1 seeds Wednesday as seedings were announced for the Section II state qualifier tournaments.

The state qualifier meets for Division I (large schools) and Division II (small schools) will be run side-by-side on Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, beginning at 9:45 a.m. The semifinals are expected to run by 1 p.m., and the finals are set for about 7:15 p.m.

Winners and at-large qualifiers advance to the New York State Wrestling Championships, to be held Feb. 28-29 at the Times Union Center in Albany. The format will be double elimination, except for first-round losers.

Top seeds in Division II were awarded to Chris Petteys of Hudson Falls (106 pounds), John Freebern of Corinth (120), Justin Hoffman of Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George (152), Alec Richards of Corinth (170) and Brendan Covey of Whitehall-Fort Ann (195). Eric Griskowitz of Saratoga got the top seed in Division I at 145.

Richards is a returning champion.

Gaining second seeds for the tournament in Division II were Avi Berg of Glens Falls (99), David Austin of Whitehall-Fort Ann (145), Hunter McKenna of Warrensburg-Bolton (152), Hunter Day of Salem-Cambridge (170), Cameron Duers of Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George (220) and Jacob Clear of Warrensburg-Bolton (285).

Top Four Seeds DIVISION I 99 — 1. Clayton O'Connor (Mohon), 2. Ralph Keeney (B. Spa), 3. Jordyn Hill (Mohon), 4. Lucius Anderson (Sar). 106 — 1. Nick Palso (B. Spa), 2. Jack Taylor (BH), 3. Vincent Grembocki (Shen), 4. Jacob Pratt (Sar). 113 — 1. Stevo Poulin (Shen), 2. Gabriel Goss (BH), 3. Connor Gregory (B. Spa), 4. Kyle Griskowitz (Sar). 120 — 1. Jack Schiavo (Nisk), 2. Renso Montalvo (Am), 3. Tyler Rossini (BH), 4. Josh Warland (BH). 126 — 1. Michael Santore (Shak), 2. Ayden Robles (Shen), 3. Colin Carln (BH), 4. Kaiden Laluna (Q). 132 — 1. Ben Catrambone (Nisk), 2. Sam Lindberg (BH), 3. Ethan Weller (SGF), 4. Nikko Walsh (Colu). 138 — 1. Jake Deguire (Mohon), 2. Jacob Slovak (Colum), 3. Trevor Robbins (Q), 4. Griffin Biviano (Sar). 145 — 1. Eric Griskowitz (Sar), 2. Derek Disanto (Colo), 3. Jacob Garcia (Am), 4. Charlie Welcome (Colum). 152 — 1. Sean Malenfant (A. Park), 2. Seamus Leavey (Shen), 3. Nick Rodecker (Am), 4. Ryan Buthfer (BH). 160 — 1. Colden Dorfman (Shen), 2. Bassir Rezek (Shak), 3. James Prastio (B. Spa), 4. Mason Lumbra (A. Park). 170 — 1. Peter Meshkov (Nisk), 2. Sam Bergin (Shen), 3. Will Fraser (Q), 4. Alex Cooper (A. Park). 182 — 1. Brock Delsignore (Shen), 2. James Murphy (Nisk), 3. Isiah Hughes (Schen), 4. Dylan Schell (Q). 195 — 1. Michael Altomer (Colum), 2. Ghasson Chehade (Shak), 3. Cameron Durant (Guild), 4. Darrien Insogna (B. Spa). 220 — 1. Ryan Stein (Shak), 2. Victor Little (BH), 3. Seth Guay (Q), 4. Chad Rist (A. Park). 285 — 1. Camrin Russell (Mohon), 2. Brian Garrity (Shak), 3. Hayden Roe (Colo), 4. Sebastian Underwood (Shen). DIVISION II 99 — 1. Jair Gomez (I. Crane), 2. Avi Berg (GF), 3. Trevor Bishop (Tam), 4. Dom Doyle (HuF). 106 — 1. Chris Petteys (HuF), 2. Kieran Cullen (Grnv), 3. Mark Amedore (Schal), 4. Omar Martinez (I. Crane). 113 — 1. Logan Campbell (C-A), 2. Torin Bishop (Tam), 3. Jacob Haynes (Sal-Cam), 4. Adam Henderson (Gal). 120 — 1. John Freebern (Cor), 2. Gus Spohn (Cob), 3. John Dunham (Vliet), 4. Cody Haig (Canjo). 126 — 1. Caleb Svingala (M. Hill), 2. Owen Hicks (F-J), 3. Dylan Winchell (Warr-Bol), 4. Brandon Grupe (Gal). 132 — 1. Aidan Cullen (Grnv), 2. Austin Lints (Dua), 3. Patrick Moore (Vliet), 4. Kaden Gransbury (Rav). 138 — 1. Greg Hotaling (Cob), 2. Tyler Stuart (Schal), 3. Zach Carpenter (Warr-Bol), 4. Jerald Rhoades (I. Crane). 145 — 1. Bobby Treshock (Tam), 2. David Austin (White-FA), 3. Kendryek Flynn (Vliet), 4. Eric Mattick (Rav). 152 — 1. Justin Hoffman (HL-LG), 2. Hunter McKenna (Warr-Bol), 3. Skyler Sturdevant (GF), 4. Jesse Davies (Cat). 160 — 1. Nick Pino (LSI), 2. David Leon (Schal), 3. Mike Fuss (HL-LG), 4. Tyler Filarecki (Tam). 170 — 1. Alec Richards (Cor), 2. Hunter Day (Sal-Cam), 3. Cadan Landauer (Dua), 4. Andrew Yerdon (Tam). 182 — 1. Ethan Cooper (Cob), 2. Tyler Goodemote (B-K), 3. Colby Lord (C-A), 4. Reed Douglas (Canjo). 195 — 1. Brendan Covey (White-FA), 2. Nick McNulty (Vliet), 3. Hunter Edwards (Cob), 4. Tristen Hitchcock (Warr-Bol). 220 — 1. Jeff Crooks (Cob), 2. Cameron Duers (HL-LG), 3. Evan Day (Sal-Cam), 4. Leon Poulin (Coh). 285 — 1. Justyn Kovalsky (Mech-Still), 2. Jacob Clear (Warr-Bol), 3. Spencer Dickinson (White-FA), 4. Andrew Dumas (Schuy-Gre).

