Seedings for sectional wrestling tournaments announced

The seedings for Saturday’s five Section II classification wrestling tournaments were announced Thursday night.

All five tournaments are set for 9:30 a.m. at the following sites: Class A at Bethlehem, Class B at Queensbury, Class CC at Mechanicville, Class C at Tamarac and Class D at the Whitehall Athletic Club.

The top six finishers in Classes A and B advance to the Division I (large school) state qualifier, and the top four finishers in Classes CC, C and D advance to the Division II (small school) state qualifier. Both Section II state qualifier meets are set for Feb. 15 at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

The top four seeds in each weight class are presented below: