Five local wrestlers were awarded No. 1 seeds Wednesday as the seedings were announced for the Section II state qualifier tournaments.
The state qualifier meets for Division I (large schools) and Division II (small schools) will be run side-by-side on Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, beginning at 9:45 a.m. The finals and consolation finals will run at the same time, beginning around 6 p.m.
The second-chance qualifier matches — used to determine a "true second" place if the second- and third-place finishers did not face each other during the tournament — will wrestle off for the second qualifying spot immediately following the finals.
Winners and secondary qualifiers advance to the New York State Wrestling Championships, scheduled for Feb. 24-25 at the MVP Arena in Albany.
All five local top seeds were awarded in Division II to Glens Falls' Avi Berg (118 pounds), Warrensburg-Lake George's Dante Corriveau (152) and Tristen Hitchcock (285), Whitehall's Troy Austin (189) and Salem-Cambridge's Evan Day (215). Hitchcock, the defending state champ at 285, is 40-0 this season.
Earning No. 2 seeds in Division II were S-C's Luke LeBlanc (102), W-LG's Cameron Carpenter (110) and Zach Olden (132), Whitehall's Sawyer Ostrander (152), Granville-Fort Ann's Brent Perry (189), Glens Falls' Gavin Williams (215), and Hudson Falls brothers Justin Mullis (118) and Jesse Mullis (172).
In Division I, Queensbury's Lucas Schell is seeded second at 160, and teammate Ryan VanGuilder is the fourth seed at 126.