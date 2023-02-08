Five local wrestlers were awarded No. 1 seeds Wednesday as the seedings were announced for the Section II state qualifier tournaments.

The state qualifier meets for Division I (large schools) and Division II (small schools) will be run side-by-side on Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, beginning at 9:45 a.m. The finals and consolation finals will run at the same time, beginning around 6 p.m.

The second-chance qualifier matches — used to determine a "true second" place if the second- and third-place finishers did not face each other during the tournament — will wrestle off for the second qualifying spot immediately following the finals.

Winners and secondary qualifiers advance to the New York State Wrestling Championships, scheduled for Feb. 24-25 at the MVP Arena in Albany.

All five local top seeds were awarded in Division II to Glens Falls' Avi Berg (118 pounds), Warrensburg-Lake George's Dante Corriveau (152) and Tristen Hitchcock (285), Whitehall's Troy Austin (189) and Salem-Cambridge's Evan Day (215). Hitchcock, the defending state champ at 285, is 40-0 this season.

Earning No. 2 seeds in Division II were S-C's Luke LeBlanc (102), W-LG's Cameron Carpenter (110) and Zach Olden (132), Whitehall's Sawyer Ostrander (152), Granville-Fort Ann's Brent Perry (189), Glens Falls' Gavin Williams (215), and Hudson Falls brothers Justin Mullis (118) and Jesse Mullis (172).

In Division I, Queensbury's Lucas Schell is seeded second at 160, and teammate Ryan VanGuilder is the fourth seed at 126.

Section II State Qualifier Seedings Top Four Seeds DIVISION I 102 — 1. Vincent Graulau (Mohonasen), 2. Vincent Mastrianni (Colonie), 3. Luca Popolizio (CBA), 4. Brody DiCaprio (Burnt Hills). 110 — 1. Ralph Keeney (Ballston Spa), 2. Drew Schiavo (Niskayuna), 3. Chase Matter (Saratoga), 4. Xavier Vargas (Schenectady). 118 — 1. Tyler Whiteley (BH), 2. Tristan Hinchcliff (BS), 3. Nico Rivera (Mohon), 4. Greg Green (Shenendehowa). 126 — 1. Taylor Beaury (Sara), 2. Jacob Hanlon (Averill Park), 3. Cameron Hinchcliff (BS), 4. Ryan VanGuilder (Queensbury). 132 — 1. Liam Carlin (BH), 2. Vincent Grembocki (Shen), 3. Myles White (Guilderland), 4. Sameer Abbaszadeh (Shaker). 138 — 1. Gabriel Goss (BH), 2. David Ensminger (Shen), 3. Tabriz Khetab (Albany), 4. Jackson Willi (Bethlehem). 145 — 1. Renso Montalvo (Amsterdam), 2. Colin Carlin (BH), 3. Davin Leavey (Shen), 4. Matt Lofstrom (Mohon). 152 — 1. Josh Warland (BH), 2. Gordon Murray (Sara), 3. John Welcome (AP), 4. Howard Bearce (BH). 160 — 1. Connor Gregory (BS), 2. Lucas Schell (Qby), 3. Donovan Deguire (Shak), 4. Gianni Delgado (Sara). 172 — 1. Arman Hashimee (Shen), 2. Malachi Moore (Shak), 3. Elias Goosmann (AP), 4. Jacob Perkins (BS). 189 — 1. Lorenzo Palleschi (Sara), 2. Quincy Bonville (Beth), 3. Tanner Scaccia (Columbia), 4. Santino Mareno (BH). 215 — 1. Darrien Insogna (BS), 2. Jaydon Aguirre-Hamlin (Colo), 3. Pat McKinley (Sara), 4. Anthony Cipollo (Guild). 285 — 1. Will Hotaling (Colo), 2. Cameron Groncki (Mohon), 3. Vincent Morizio (Guild), 4. Rocco Szemplinski (Shak). DIVISION II 102 — 1. D'Vante Ortiz (Tamarac), 2. Luke LeBlanc (Salem-Cambridge), 3. Aiden Schurr (Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne), 4. Peter Filli (Ichabod Crane). 110 — 1. Ashten Haley (Cobleskill), 2. Cameron Carpenter (Warrensburg-Lake George), 3. Angie Dill (S-C), 4. Levi Wilson (Hudson Falls). 118 — 1. Avi Berg (Glens Falls), 2. Justin Mullis (HudF), 3. Austin Horender (Canajoharie-Fort Plain), 4. Daytwan Coleman (Watervliet-Cohoes). 126 — 1. Trevor Bishop (Tam), 2. Liam English (Cob), 3. Frank Broadhurst (Ravena), 4. Alex Smith (CFP). 132 — 1. Dylan Devine (Schalmont), 2. Zach Olden (WLG), 3. Scott Nicolella (Duanesburg-Schoharie), 4. Donald MacMillan IV (Schuylerville-Greenwich). 138 — 1. Luke Yorke (Cob), 2. Ty Roadcap (Tam), 3. Colin Diffee (HudF), 4. Colton Bell (WLG). 145 — 1. Owen Hicks (Fonda-Johnstown), 2. Kieran Cullen (Greenville), 3. Colin Pickering (F-J), 4. Ayden Grieve (GF). 152 — 1. Dante Corriveau (WLG), 2. Sawyer Ostrander (Whitehall), 3. Kyber Henry (Cob), 4. Austin Fitzpatrick (Tam). 160 — 1. Luke Schirmacher (Mechanicville-Stillwater), 2. Joseph Martinez (Coxsackie-Athens), 3. Joe Davis (Green), 4. Aiden Jones (Schy-Gre). 172 — 1. Daniel Forbes (Catskill), 2. Jesse Mullis (HudF), 3. Jonathan Cranker (F-J), 4. Skyler Sturdevant (GF). 189 — 1. Troy Austin (Whi), 2. Brent Perry (Granville-Fort Ann), 3. Michael Cavanaugh (Schal), 4. Ryan Ulscht (C-A). 215 — 1. Evan Day (S-C), 2. Gavin Williams (GF), 3. Luke Pryor (Cob), 4. Ben Nania (M-S). 285 — 1. Tristen Hitchcock (WLG), 2. Jonah Aguiar (Lansingburgh), 3. Jack VanGordon (Green), 4. Logan Williams (S-C).