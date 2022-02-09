Section II wrestling seedings announced

Seven local wrestlers received No. 1 seeds Wednesday as the seedings were announced for the Section II state qualifier tournaments.

The state qualifier meets for Division I (large schools) and Division II (small schools) will be run side-by-side on Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, beginning at 9:45 a.m. Under the new format, the finals and consolation finals will run at the same time, beginning around 6 p.m.

It will be the first sectional championship meet for a winter sport since 2020.

The state initiated an automatic qualifying system this season to replace the at-large qualifiers. "Second-chance" qualifiers will be determined on the mat. If the second-place finisher and the third-place finisher did not face each other during the tournament, they will wrestle off for the second qualifying spot, immediately following the finals.

Winners and automatic qualifiers advance to the New York State Wrestling Championships, scheduled for Feb. 25-26 at the MVP Arena in Albany, the former Times Union Center.

Queensbury senior Dylan Schell, undefeated at 28-0, was awarded the top seed in Division I at 172 pounds. Lucas Schell (152), Dylan's younger brother, and South Glens Falls senior Josh Ahrens (189) were both seeded third, the only other local wrestlers who earned top-four seeds.

Top seeds in Division II were awarded to Avi Berg of Glens Falls (110 pounds), Whitehall's Troy Austin (189), Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George's Logan Marissal (215), and the Warrensburg trio of Dylan Winchell (126), Tanner McKenna (132) and Tristen Hitchcock (285).

Earning second seeds in D-II were Justin Mullis of Hudson Falls (102), Brent Perry of Granville-Fort Ann (189) and Lucas Martindale of Salem-Cambridge (215). Seeded third were G-FA's Jaxon Torres (110), Warrensburg's Zach Olden (118) and Dante Corriveau (145), Donald MacMillan of Schuylerville-Greenwich (132), Glens Falls' Skyler Sturdevant (160) and Evan Day of Salem-Cambridge (285).

Section II State Qualifier Seedings Top Four Seeds DIVISION I 102 — 1. Ralph Keeney (Ballston Spa), 2. Greg Green (Shenendehowa), 3. Vincent Graulau (Mohonasen), 4. Danny Dacey (Saratoga). 110 — 1. Jacob Hanlon (Averill Park), 2. Clayton O'Connor (Moh), 3. Tyler Whiteley (Burnt Hills), 4. Ilan Kligerman (Albany). 118 — 1. Michael Santore (Shaker), 2. Nico Rivera (Moh), 3. Cameron Hinchcliff (BS), 4. Tristan Hinchcliff (BS). 126 — 1. Liam Carlin (BH), 2. Ayden Robles (Shen), 3. Carlos Montalvo (Amsterdam), 4. Calvin Conti (Scotia-Galway). 132 — 1. Gabriel Goss (BH), 2. Vincent Grembocki (Shen), 3. Taylor Beaury (Sar), 4. Jackson Willi (Bethlehem). 138 — 1. Jashon Holmes (Shen), 2. Tyler Rossini (BH), 3. Colin Carlin (BH), 4. Davin Leavey (Shen). 145 — 1. Josh Warland (BH), 2. Renso Montalvo (Amst), 3. David Ensminger (Shen), 4. Noah Smith (Columbia). 152 — 1. Connor Gregory (BS), 2. Nick Tempel (AP), 3. Lucas Schell (Queensbury), 4. Gordon Murray (Sar). 160 — 1. Charlie Welcome (Colum), 2. Sachiel Chuckrow (Sar), 3. John Truesdell (Colonie), 4. Arman Hashimee (Shen). 172 — 1. Dylan Schell (Q), 2. Ryan Buthfer (BH), 3. Donovan Deguire (Sha), 4. Landon Payton (Moh). 189 — 1. Dillon Blanchard (Guilderland), 2. Farzad Ahmad (Sha), 3. Josh Ahrens (South Glens Falls), 4. Lorenzo Palleschi (Sar). 215 — 1. Ryan Stein (Sha), 2. Darrien Insogna (BS), 3. Keith Heineman (Beth), 4. Ayman Elsiddig (Schenectady). 285 — 1. Will Hotaling (Colo), 2. Jaydon Aguirre-Hamlin (Colo), 3. Zach Harrison (Guild), 4. Duavon Allen (Niskayuna). DIVISION II 102 — 1. Ashton Haley (Cobleskill), 2. Justin Mullis (Hudson Falls), 3. Neil Murphy (Coxsackie-Athens), 4. D'Vante Ortiz (Tamarac). 110 — 1. Avi Berg (Glens Falls), 2. Ryker Cox (C-A), 3. Jaxon Torres (Granville-Fort Ann), 4. Liam English (Berne-Knox/Middleburgh). 118 — 1. Trevor Bishop (Tam), 2. Scott Nicolella (Duanesburg-Schoharie), 3. Zach Olden (Warrensburg), 4. Quinn Johnson (G-FA). 126 — 1. Dylan Winchell (Warr), 2. Dylan Devine (Schalmont), 3. Frank Broadhurst (Ravena), 4. Anthony Ortiz (Maple Hill). 132 — 1. Tanner McKenna (Warr), 2. Torin Bishop (Tam), 3. Donald MacMillan (Schuylerville-Greenwich), 4. Christopher Vogt (D-S). 138 — 1. Kieran Cullen (Greenville), 2. Cody Haig (Canajoharie-Fort Plain), 3. Luke Yorke (Cob), 4. Ty Roadcap (Tam). 145 — 1. Owen Hicks (Fonda-Johnstown), 2. Austin Fitzpatrick (Tam), 3. Dante Corriveau (Warr), 4. Sean Millington (Lansingburgh). 152 — 1. Kendryek Flynn (Watervliet-Cohoes), 2. Luke Schirmacher (Mechanicville-Stillwater), 3. Jeremy Rehberg (D-S), 4. Sawyer Ostrander (Whitehall). 160 — 1. Daniel Forbes (Catskill), 2. Jonathan Cranker (F-J), 3. Skyler Sturdevant (GF), 4. Hunter Parker (BK/M). 172 — 1. Reed Douglass (C-FP), 2. Ray Hutton (La Salle), 3. Anthony Iamunno (C-A), 4. Jesse Mullis (HudF). 189 — 1. Troy Austin (Whi), 2. Brent Perry (G-FA), 3. Stephen Forbes (Cats), 4. Robert Burns (Taconic Hills). 215 — 1. Logan Marissal (Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George), 2. Lucas Martindale (Salem-Cambridge), 3. Luke Pryor (Cob), 4. Jayden Morales (Lans). 285 — 1. Tristen Hitchcock (Warr), 2. Masen Cooper (Cob), 3. Evan Day (S-C), 4. Tyler Lloyd (D-S).

