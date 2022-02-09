Section II wrestling seedings announced

Seven local wrestlers received No. 1 seeds Wednesday as the seedings were announced for the Section II state qualifier tournaments.
The state qualifier meets for Division I (large schools) and Division II (small schools) will be run side-by-side on Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, beginning at 9:45 a.m. Under the new format, the finals and consolation finals will run at the same time, beginning around 6 p.m.
It will be the first sectional championship meet for a winter sport since 2020.
The state initiated an automatic qualifying system this season to replace the at-large qualifiers. "Second-chance" qualifiers will be determined on the mat. If the second-place finisher and the third-place finisher did not face each other during the tournament, they will wrestle off for the second qualifying spot, immediately following the finals.
Winners and automatic qualifiers advance to the New York State Wrestling Championships, scheduled for Feb. 25-26 at the MVP Arena in Albany, the former Times Union Center.
People are also reading…
Queensbury senior Dylan Schell, undefeated at 28-0, was awarded the top seed in Division I at 172 pounds. Lucas Schell (152), Dylan's younger brother, and South Glens Falls senior Josh Ahrens (189) were both seeded third, the only other local wrestlers who earned top-four seeds.
Top seeds in Division II were awarded to Avi Berg of Glens Falls (110 pounds), Whitehall's Troy Austin (189), Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George's Logan Marissal (215), and the Warrensburg trio of Dylan Winchell (126), Tanner McKenna (132) and Tristen Hitchcock (285).
Earning second seeds in D-II were Justin Mullis of Hudson Falls (102), Brent Perry of Granville-Fort Ann (189) and Lucas Martindale of Salem-Cambridge (215). Seeded third were G-FA's Jaxon Torres (110), Warrensburg's Zach Olden (118) and Dante Corriveau (145), Donald MacMillan of Schuylerville-Greenwich (132), Glens Falls' Skyler Sturdevant (160) and Evan Day of Salem-Cambridge (285).