Section II state wrestling qualifiers set for Saturday

GLENS FALLS — The Section II wrestling state qualifier tournaments are set for Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena, with wrestlers chasing berths in the New York State Wrestling Championships.
You have free articles remaining.
The twin state qualifiers for Division I (large schools) and Division II (small schools) begin at 9:30 a.m., with semifinals expected at about 1 p.m. and the finals at 7:15 p.m.
The meets will use the same format as the last couple of years: wrestlers who lose first-round matches are eliminated, and the tournament continues in a double-elimination format from there.
Each weight-class winner, plus a number of at-large qualifiers to be determined next week, advance to the state tournament on Feb. 22-23 at the Times Union Center in Albany.