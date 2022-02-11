Section II state wrestling qualifiers set for Saturday

GLENS FALLS — The first full-scale winter sectional event since 2020 gets under way Saturday morning at Cool Insuring Arena, with the Section II wrestling state qualifier tournaments.

Canceled by the coronavirus pandemic as a "high-risk" sport last winter, wrestling makes its comeback with the twin state qualifier meets. The double-elimination tournaments for Division I (large schools) and Division II (small schools) is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m., with semifinals expected at 12:30 p.m. and the finals at 6:15 p.m.

This year will be the first to feature fewer weight classes — 13 instead of 15 — and the new automatic qualifier system that is used to fill out the brackets at the state meet. The new format simplifies what had been a complex process to determine at-large qualifiers with a points system.

Now, the "second-chance" qualifiers will be determined on the mat. The first- and third-place bouts will be run at the same time, and if the second- and third-place finishers did not face each other during the tournament, they will wrestle off for the second qualifying spot in a "True Second" match. There would be no qualifying bout if the second-place finisher already defeated the third-place finisher.

Winners and automatic qualifiers advance to the State Wrestling Tournament, set for Feb. 25-26 at the MVP Arena in Albany, the former Times Union Center.

