Section II champs focused in return to state wrestling meet

"He's putting together all of the pieces," Prendergast said. "He's had the technique, he's added strength to his repertoire, and he's smart. It's hard not to root for him."

Richards and Covey also feel like they can build on last year's experience.

"I'm definitely coming in with a lot more of an advantage, versus last year — I'd never been there before," said Covey, a senior who is 35-2 this season and seeded sixth. "It's a completely different environment. ... You have to treat it like another tournament, otherwise you'll just psych yourself out."

"I feel stronger, more mentally prepared. I know what to expect this year," said Richards (34-2), a two-time Section II champ who made a big jump from 138 last season. "I needed to get stronger, that's what I focused on all year."

Corinth coach Dick Whitaker is confident in both of his juniors, with Freebern bringing a 33-1 record into states.

"Alec went 1-2 last year, and that was a great experience, because when he walked out of there, I knew he wanted more," Whitaker said. "He isn't verbal, he won't say that's what he's thinking, but he's driven. He's very serious about what he's setting out to do.