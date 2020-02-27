Section II champs focused in return to state wrestling meet

A year ago, Chris Petteys and Brendan Covey had that nagging sense that they did not belong in the State Wrestling Tournament.
Both had been at-large qualifiers in Division II — Petteys as a Section II runner-up for Hudson Falls, Covey as a third-place finisher for Whitehall-Fort Ann.
This time, though, both are coming in as Section II champions — Petteys at 106 pounds, Covey at 195 — and are joined by 10 more local wrestlers at the state meet. Corinth's Alec Richards (170) and Warrensburg brothers Hunter (152) and Tanner McKenna (132) also return to states in Division II, along with Saratoga Springs' 200-match winner Eric Griskowitz (145) in D-I.
"I talked to Brendan last year, he said, 'Coach, last year, I didn't win, I didn’t belong there,' so he went out with that attitude," W-FA coach Bob Diekel said of Covey, a senior. "In my heart, I knew he did (belong)."
"I didn't feel the same last year, like I didn't deserve it," said Petteys, a junior who went 2-2 at states last year. "When I started going and won my first match, that was a big eye-opener that I was supposed to be there and actually wrestle. I made it to the second day — I didn't think I would have."
"He has that sense that he belongs," Hudson Falls coach Mike Prendergast said. "Now that he's actually won a Section II title and he's a five seed, he feels like he's got something to prove."
The double-elimination state meet begins Friday at 10 a.m. at the Times Union Center in Albany with the first few rounds. Wrestling resumes Saturday at 10 a.m. with semifinals and consolation rounds. The Division I and II finals are set for 6:30 p.m.
This year, the state is awarding the top eight finishers in each weight class, eliminating the need for the separate state and Federation awards of the past. That means that all wrestlers who advance to the second day — half of the field — are guaranteed a place finish. The 16-man brackets are also fully seeded for the first time, with D-II featuring one out-bracket match in each class.
New to the state meet in D-II are W-FA's David Austin (145) and Spencer Dickinson (285), Corinth's John Freebern (120), Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George's Justin Hoffman (152), Glens Falls' Avi Berg (99) and Warrensburg's Jacob Clear (285). All are juniors except Clear, a senior, and Berg, a freshman. Hoffman is the younger brother of Jason Hoffman, a four-time state place-finisher.
Tanner McKenna, a sophomore who took third in Section II, was a late at-large addition after an injury to another qualifier.
Petteys, Covey, Richards, Hunter McKenna, Freebern, Dickinson and Griskowitz all won Section II titles two weeks ago, giving them momentum into states.
"This year I feel I can actually do well and place, maybe get to the finals," said Petteys, who is 37-4 this season. "I know it's going to be hard, but I can be right in there and wrestle with them. ... Everything seems like it's coming (together) now."
"He's putting together all of the pieces," Prendergast said. "He's had the technique, he's added strength to his repertoire, and he's smart. It's hard not to root for him."
Richards and Covey also feel like they can build on last year's experience.
"I'm definitely coming in with a lot more of an advantage, versus last year — I'd never been there before," said Covey, a senior who is 35-2 this season and seeded sixth. "It's a completely different environment. ... You have to treat it like another tournament, otherwise you'll just psych yourself out."
"I feel stronger, more mentally prepared. I know what to expect this year," said Richards (34-2), a two-time Section II champ who made a big jump from 138 last season. "I needed to get stronger, that's what I focused on all year."
Corinth coach Dick Whitaker is confident in both of his juniors, with Freebern bringing a 33-1 record into states.
"Alec went 1-2 last year, and that was a great experience, because when he walked out of there, I knew he wanted more," Whitaker said. "He isn't verbal, he won't say that's what he's thinking, but he's driven. He's very serious about what he's setting out to do.
"John has the same views, the same goals," Whitaker said of Freebern. "He loves the challenge of going up against these kids. His mentality is he's going after this."
Hunter McKenna, a junior with one loss in 40 matches this season, was a two-time Section II runner-up before winning his first title on Feb. 15. He was an at-large qualifier last year, going 2-2 but not making the second day of states.
"It's awesome, it's an honor," said Hunter McKenna, who has overcome juvenile arthritis to become a wrestling standout. "But every year is different — you still have to wrestle hard. (The Section II title) gives me a little confidence going in."
Berg (30-1) was pleasantly surprised to receive an at-large bid after a solid runner-up showing in Section II.
"We're looking to build on this for the future, but here we are right now, and we're looking to take advantage of it," Glens Falls coach Dan Perry said. "The nice thing with him is I think he's peaking right now. That match in the (Section II) finals was the best he's wrestled all year long."
"I just want to make a statement, get enough wins to better my seeding for next year," Berg said. "It definitely motivated me that there's never a time you can't work harder or do it better. There's no perfection."
