Schuylerville-Greenwich tops Scotia

SCHUYLERVILLE-GREENWICH 48,
SCOTIA 12
Venue: Schuylerville
Foothills Council
106 — Blake Demianenko (S/G) by default over Zach Hilt.
113 — Kayden McNeil (S/G) by forfeit.
120 — Calvin Conti (S) pinned Liz Goodspeed, :53.
126 — Double forfeit.
132 — Amani Raphael (S/G) pinned Jolina Mustico, 1:36.
138 — Dutch Hamilton (S/G) by forfeit.
145 — Donald MacMillan (S/G) pinned Decillius Blankenship, 4:17.
152 — John Bearcraft (S) pinned Aidan Jones, 1:46.
160 — Ben Verti (S/G) by forfeit.
170 — Double forfeit.
182 — Double forfeit.
195 — Double forfeit.
220 — Jemery Brownell (S/G) pinned Kyle Summerford, :35.
285 — Andrew Dumas (S/G) pinned Austin Peabody, 1:01.
99 — Double forfeit.
Records: Schuylerville/Greenwich 3-3, 6-10, Scotia 0-4, 1-9.