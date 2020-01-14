Schuylerville-Greenwich tops Scotia
Schuylerville-Greenwich tops Scotia

SCHUYLERVILLE-GREENWICH 48,

SCOTIA 12

Venue: Schuylerville

Foothills Council

106 — Blake Demianenko (S/G) by default over Zach Hilt.

113 — Kayden McNeil (S/G) by forfeit.

120 — Calvin Conti (S) pinned Liz Goodspeed, :53.

126 — Double forfeit.

132 — Amani Raphael (S/G) pinned Jolina Mustico, 1:36.

138 — Dutch Hamilton (S/G) by forfeit.

145 — Donald MacMillan (S/G) pinned Decillius Blankenship, 4:17.

152 — John Bearcraft (S) pinned Aidan Jones, 1:46.

160 — Ben Verti (S/G) by forfeit.

170 — Double forfeit.

182 — Double forfeit.

195 — Double forfeit.

220 — Jemery Brownell (S/G) pinned Kyle Summerford, :35.

285 — Andrew Dumas (S/G) pinned Austin Peabody, 1:01.

99 — Double forfeit.

Records: Schuylerville/Greenwich 3-3, 6-10, Scotia 0-4, 1-9.

