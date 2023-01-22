Schell, Mullis, Hitchcock, York, Cary win titles at Bison Invy

LATHAM — Queensbury's Lucas Schell, Hudson Falls' Jesse Mullis and Warrensburg-Lake George's Tristen Hitchcock all won weight-class titles Saturday at the King Bison Invitational wrestling tournament at Shaker High School.

Schell won by fall over Shaker's Donovan Deguire in 3:45 in the 160-pound final, Mullis pinned Canandaigua's Mason Depew 2:52 into their 189 final, and Hitchcock needed just 45 seconds to pin Colonie's Will Hotaling for first place at 285.

Hudson Falls finished sixth with 99 team points, followed by W-LG with 92, while Queensbury placed 10th with 85 1/2. Saratoga Springs won the boys team title with 126 points.

Hudson Falls' Colin Diffee was runner-up at 132, losing by fall to Schalmont's Dylan Devine. Justin Mullis (118) placed third for the Tigers, while Dom Doyle (126) was fourth, and Logan Staunton (152) and Lukas Ross (215) were sixth.

For Queensbury, Ryan VanGuilder defeated Doyle 5-4 to take third at 126, and Noah Smith (118) was sixth.

Placing third for W-LG were Zachary Olden (132), Colton Bell (138) and Dante Corriveau (152). Cameron Carpenter (110) was fourth.

In the Queen Bison girls wrestling tournament, run concurrently with the tournament, W-LG senior Grace York won the title at 107 pounds, by injury default over Shaker's Kendall Harrington. Olivia LaPoint was runner-up at 152.

The Salem-Cambridge girls got a first-place finished from Alexandria Cary at 138. Also for S-C, Madeline Palulis was second and Ella Palulis took third at 100, Mattison Jackson (165) was third, Molly Maxwell (107) finished fourth and Taylor Cary (126) was fifth. Queensbury's Sara Sylvester was fifth at 107.

Salem-Cambridge wins

The Salem-Cambridge wrestling team captured the Dominic Kossman Memorial Duals, held Saturday at Duanesburg High School.

S-C finished 4-0 in the tournament, defeating Scotia-Galway (57-18), Bethlehem (54-16), Onteora (60-9) and Duanesburg (38-26).

Going 4-0 for S-C were Luke Leblanc (102 pounds), Angie Dill (110), Henry Dill (118) and Logan Williams (285), while Evan Day went 3-0 at 215. Going 3-1 were Ethan Adams (126-132), Brayton Cary (145) and Mike Riche (172-189).

Horde place second

The Granville-Fort Ann wrestling team finished 4-1 in its own Golden Horde Duals on Saturday, defeating AuSable Valley (39-33), Berne-Knox (54-0), Middlebury (Vt.) (42-27) and Northern Adirondack (48-27).

The Horde's only loss was to Mechanicville-Stillwater, 38-33.

Going 5-0 for G-FA were Quinn Johnson (126), Scott Wittman (152-160) and Brent Perry (189-215). Nathan Barber (132-138), Nick Crum (132-138) and Jaxon Torres (145) all went 4-1 for the Horde, and Brandon Beaver (172) finished 3-1.