Schell, Hitchcock win state wrestling championship (includes video)

ALBANY — Dylan Schell and Tristen Hitchcock both showed a flair for the dramatic Saturday night, and the result was a pair of state wrestling championships.

Schell raised both arms and roared after pulling out a 4-1 victory over Minisink Valley’s Mikey Altomer in the Division I 172-pound final for Queensbury’s first state title since 1998.

“I’m still taking it in right now,” said Schell, who finished his senior season a perfect 35-0. “It was my dream to win a state title and it just happened.”

Hitchcock, wrestling in the final bout of the night at 285 in Division II, pulled out a 3-1 overtime win against General Brown’s Nick Rogers for to become Warrensburg’s first-ever state champion.

“It definitely wasn’t pretty, but it feels great to bring the first state championship home to Warrensburg,” said Hitchcock, a junior who finished the season with a 47-2 record. “I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little kid. I’ve been waiting two years for this opportunity.”

Everyone had waited two years for this state meet. After a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, a large, roaring crowd was on hand at MVP Arena.

Schell said he was spurred on by missing out on states as a sophomore in 2020, just before the pandemic shutdown.

“I trained for two years, it motivated me through quarantine to come here,” said Schell, the Spartans’ fourth state champ, and first since Josh Etu 24 years ago. “I didn’t have that right mindset my freshman and sophomore years. I built that, and showed it out on the mat.”

“I’ve never seen a guy work so hard,” Queensbury coach Bob Winchip said. “He warmed up the whole time finals were going on. He was nonstop back there, just so focused on what he was going to do.”

Schell and Altomer battled to a 1-1 tie well into the third period, before Schell’s continued pressure caused Altomer to give up a penalty point for fleeing the mat.

“I knew once I got the (first) escape that it was my match,” Schell said.

In the final seconds, he countered a move by Altomer and took him down for the final two points.

“He wore him down,” Winchip said. “That was our thing: set the pace and wear him down. (Altomer’s) a big Greco guy, he wanted to tie us up, so that was our strategy — stay away from the tie-ups and attack the legs.”

After winning, he ran over to bear hug his coaches — and another hug for his friend Reed Douglass of Canajoharie-Fort Plain, who had won the D-II 172-pound title.

Hitchcock had to sweat out a video review to determine if Rogers had scored a takedown at the end of regulation in a 1-1 match. The referee had not given Rogers the points because it appeared that he had not completed the move, but it was a judgement call.

“That could have gone either way,” Warrensburg coach Mark Trapasso said. “The official made his decision, they replayed it and said he was right, but it was close.”

Hitchcock, who was the Burghers’ first state finalist since Ryan Black in 2008, then caught Rogers trying a single-leg takedown and swept behind him for the winning points about 30 seconds into overtime.

“I kind of put myself in that situation,” Hitchcock said. “I definitely should’ve won the match in regulation, but I did what I had to do and I let my conditioning play a factor.”

“We’re lucky that he got the win, but I’m thrilled that he’s a state champ,” Trapasso said.

Place finishers

Five other local wrestlers placed at the state meet, all in D-II, with Salem-Cambridge junior Evan Day taking third at 285 and Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George senior Logan Marissal (215) placing fourth. Whitehall’s Troy Austin (189) was sixth, while Warrensburg’s Tanner McKenna (132) and Granville-Fort Ann’s Brent Perry (189) finished seventh.

Day pinned in five of his six matches over the two-day meet, including the third-place match, in which he stuck Beekmantown’s Connor Bushey in just 28 seconds. Day, Cambridge’s first state qualifier, had lost to Rogers 6-2 in the semifinals.

“I try to end it quick,” said Day, who finished the season 25-3 after returning midway through the season from a football knee injury. “This is fantastic — it’s the best experience I’ve had.”

“Someone said he was the Section II wrestler that surprised them the most — we were not surprised at all,” Salem-Cambridge coach Frank Fronhofer II said. “Even though he was the 19th seed, we knew that was not correct.”

Fronhofer said Day answered one big question right away when he won his consolation semifinal by fall.

“The biggest question was what happens when you lose in the semifinals — can you come back and compete?” Fronhofer said. “You see it happen, when a wrestler who has state championship aspirations loses in the semifinals and ends up sixth. You never know until you get there, and he’s never been in that position. As soon as we saw him wrestle his next match, we knew he would take third.”

Marissal, who had lost in the quarterfinals Friday, won three straight consolation bouts Saturday to reach the third-place match. However, he was pinned in 2:05 by Southwestern’s Dontae Hoose to match his No. 4 seeding.

Marissal, a Lake George student, became his school’s second state place-finisher in wrestling, matching Jack Clark’s fourth-place finish in 2011.

“I hurt my knee (Friday), but I told myself, ‘This is my last rodeo.’ I couldn’t live with myself if I quit,” Marissal said. “And I went on a three-match streak today. It was disappointing to lose my last high school match, but I brought some small-school hope with me.”

Warrensburg seniors Dylan Winchell (126) and Hunter Nemec (215) both lost their first consolation matches Saturday to finish 1-2 in the meet.

