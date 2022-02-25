Schell, Day, Hitchcock reach state wrestling semifinals

Queensbury’s undefeated senior Dylan Schell was expected to make the Division I semifinals of the State Wrestling Tournament, as the No. 2 seed at 172 pounds.

Ditto for Warrensburg junior Tristen Hitchcock, the No. 1 seed at 285 in Division II on Friday, the first day of the state meet in Albany.

But Salem-Cambridge junior Evan Day was a surprise in the other side of the D-II 285 bracket, recording three pins to reach the semis out of the No. 19 seed. Day, the first Cambridge wrestler to reach the state meet, beat the third and sixth seeds on his way to the semis.

All three are scheduled to wrestle in the state semifinals, as action resumes Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at MVP Arena. Consolation rounds continue during the day, and the finals are set for 6 p.m.

In the D-I semis, Schell (33-0) faces Spencerport’s sixth-seeded Jake Scherbyn at 172, while in D-II at 285, Hitchcock (45-2) takes on Beekmantown’s Connor Bushey and Day (23-2) faces Nick Rogers of General Brown.

Salem-Cambridge coach Frank Fronhofer was not concerned about Day’s low seeding. Day got off to a late start after returning from a knee injury that was aggravated in football.

“We only had half a season, so we’ve just been getting better and better,” Fronhofer said. “His first match back was Jan. 12, so we only had a month before sectionals.”

Day won by fall over the 14th, third and sixth seeds, respectively, and faces Rogers, the No. 7 seed who knocked off the second seed.

“This year, you can see the seeds are not as accurate,” Fronhofer said. “It was harder to seed — not as many guys traveled this year and there was no state meet last year.

“(Day) won his first two matches with single-leg takedowns, which isn’t typical fare from a heavyweight, and in his third match, he showed his athleticism,” Fronhofer added. “He was in the process of being taken down, and he reversed the kid and pinned him.”

If both Day and Hitchcock win, it could be a rematch of the Section II final for the state championship — Hitchcock beat Day 4-3 two weeks ago.

Hitchcock, who had two pins Friday, must get past Bushey, whom he handled earlier in the season.

“He controls his own destiny,” Warrensburg coach Mark Trapasso said. “If he’s focused, he’s confident, he has every opportunity to be a state champ.”

Schell also looked dominant in winning his two matches Friday, including a 20-6 win over Burnt Hills’ Ryan Buthfer in a rematch of their Section II final. No. 1 seed Mikey Altomer of Minisink Valley or fourth seed Elijah Diakomihalis of Hilton loom on the other side.

“He’s wrestling great,” Queensbury coach Bob Winchip said. “The semifinals will be interesting — we haven’t seen (Scherbyn) at all. But if Dylan keeps wrestling the way he is, he has a good shot. He sets the pace, he’s the aggressor.”

Warrensburg’s Tanner McKenna (132), Granville-Fort Ann’s Brent Perry (189) and No. 4 seed Logan Marissal (215) of Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George all came up short in close quarterfinal matches, but automatically moved on to Saturday’s consolation quarterfinals.

They’ll be joined by Warrensburg’s Dylan Winchell (126) and Hunter Nemec (215) and Whitehall’s Troy Austin (189), who lost their first-round matches, giving the area nine wrestlers still alive for a place finish Saturday. Warrensburg junior Dante Corriveau (145) was the only local wrestler to go 0-2 Friday.

