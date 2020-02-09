Saratoga takes third in Class A sectional meet

BETHLEHEM — Griffin Biviano and Eric Griskowitz emerged as the lone weight-class champions Saturday for Saratoga Springs in the Class A wrestling sectionals.

The Blue Streaks finished with 185 1/2 team points to finish behind repeat champion Shenendehowa (273 1/2) and Shaker (239).

Biviano pinned Shaker's Ahmad Sameer with one second to spare in their 138-pound title bout, and Griskowitz followed at 145 with an 8-2 win over Colonie's Derek DiSanto.

Placing second for Saratoga were Lucius Anderson (99 pounds), Jacob Pratt (106) and Kyle Griskowitz (113). David Jenks placed third at 195, and finishing fourth were Zeph Watkins (120), Antonio Encarnacion (126), Pat Spatafora (145) and Austen Douglas (220).

