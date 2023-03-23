Salem placed six wrestlers on the 2022-2023 Adirondack League girls wrestling all-star team.

Madeline Palulis, Ella Palulis, Molly Maxwell, Taylor Cary, Lexy Cary and Mattison Jackson of Salem were all named to the first team. Jhianna Baker and Esmerelda Braman of Corinth-Hadley/Luzerne also made the first team.

Other first-team members included Jaymie Landon and Kalyn Gould of Granville, Grace York and Olivia LaPoint of Warrensburg-Lake George and Emma Kelly of Whitehall.

This is the first year the state has granted girls wrestling emerging sport status. Three league teams — Granville, Salem and Whitehall — established girls teams, while other teams had girls as part of their boys team.

Six wrestlers from the Adirondack League were selected to compete in the first-ever state girls invitational in Syracuse — Jaymie Landon and Kalyn Gould of Granville, Madeline Palulis and Mattison Jackson of Salem and Grace York and Olivia LaPoint of Warrensburg-Lake George. Landon and York both placed sixth and Madeline Palulis placed fourth.