Salem-Cambridge takes fourth in Chickanis Memorial Tournament

HUDSON FALLS — Salem-Cambridge wrestlers earned a pair of weight-class titles Saturday as they helped their team to a fourth-place finish at the Thomas Chickanis Memorial Tournament.
Evan Day won a round-robin competition at 220 pounds, and Cliff Lewis pinned S-C teammate Doug Pennington in 5:16 to win at 170.
S-C's Charlie Dill was runner-up at 120 and Hunter Day placed third at 182 as the team finished with 136 team points and edged out fifth-place South Glens Falls by three.
Ethan Weller won by fall at 138 to finish first for South High. Cordell Younger (160) and Brian Hockford (220) were runners-up for the Bulldogs, and Matt Gebo (145) and Aiden Mickel (285) took third.
Host Hudson Falls got runner-up finishes from Dom Doyle (99) and Chris Petteys (113) as the Tigers finished seventh.
Eighth-place Glens Falls claimed one weight-class title, as Avi Berg edged Hudson Falls' Dom Doyle 7-4 at 99 pounds. Finishing third for the Indians were Skyler Sturdevant (152) and Eli Johnson (160).
Shenendehowa won the team title with 220 points, followed by Carthage and Colonie.
Tom Chickanis Memorial Tournament
Team Scores
1. Shenendehowa 220, 2. Carthage 185 1/2, 3. Colonie 152, 4. Salem-Cambridge 136, 5. South Glens Falls 133, 6. Burlington (Vt.) 128 1/2, 7. Hudson Falls 105, 8. Glens Falls 80, 9. Galway 79, 10. Schenectady 40, 11. Berne-Knox/Middleburgh 31, 12. Gateway Regional (Mass.) 29.
Championship Results
99 — Avi Berg (GF) dec. Dom Doyle (HF), 7-4.
106 — Vincent Grembocki (Shen) pinned Thad Miller (Col), 3:18.
113 — 1. Cam Soda (Bur), 2. Chris Petteys (HF), 3. Frank Downing (Car), 4. Sam Albright (Car).
120 — Joe Perna (Bur) tech. fall over Charlie Dill (S-C), 4:17.
126 — Brandon Grupe (Gal) pinned Ayden Robles (Shen), :22.
132 — Antonio Lomascolo (Shen) dec. Ryan McGillivray (Bur), 4-3.
138 — Ethan Weller (SGF) pinned Andrew Smolovik (Shen), :52.
145 — Derek DiSanto (Col) dec. Malachy McGarry (Shen), 10-5.
152 — Seamus Leavey (Shen) pinned Timmy Vadnais (Bur), :53.
160 — Alec Strife (Car) tech. fall over Cordell Younger (SGF), 3:34.
170 — Cliff Lewis (S-C) pinned Doug Pennington (S-C), 5:16.
182 — Thomas Albright (Car) dec. Tyler Goodemote (BKM), 15-6.
195 — Fombo Azah (Car) dec. Logan Stark (Col), 5-3.
220 — 1. Evan Day (S-C), 2. Brian Hockford (SGF), 3. Marquize Bazemore (Sch), 4. Gavin Gaulin (HF).
285 — Collin Null (Car) dec. Hayden Roe (Col), 4-3.
Consolation Results
99 — Brandon Deuel (Shen) dec. Shay Sinitiere (Car), 8-1.
106 — None
113 — None
120 — Adam Henderson (Gal) dec. Larry Sagendorf (Col), 5-3.
126 — Justyn Begley (Car) pinned Andrew Matteo (Shen), 2:05.
132 — Nick Loehr (Car) dec. Ben Rounds (Col), 8-3.
138 — Connor Goedel (Col) pinned Hunter Jenison (Gal), 4:57.
145 — Matt Gebo (SGF) dec. Pat Mercure (HF), 2-1.
152 — Skyler Sturdevant (GF) pinned Adam Eldeeb (Bur), :46.
160 — Eli Johnson (GF) dec. Joe Valenzi (Shen), 9-7 (OT).
170 — Will Hotaling (Col) dec. Isaiah Mattison (HF), 7-3.
182 — Hunter Day (S-C) dec. Isiah Hughes (Sch), 6-4.
195 — Giovanni Ellrich (Sch) pinned Lucas Martindale (S-C), 1:30.
220 — None
285 — Aiden Mickel (SGF) pinned Carter Gray (HF), 3:30.
