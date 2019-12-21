Salem-Cambridge takes fourth in Chickanis Memorial Tournament

HUDSON FALLS — Salem-Cambridge wrestlers earned a pair of weight-class titles Saturday as they helped their team to a fourth-place finish at the Thomas Chickanis Memorial Tournament.

Evan Day won a round-robin competition at 220 pounds, and Cliff Lewis pinned S-C teammate Doug Pennington in 5:16 to win at 170.

S-C's Charlie Dill was runner-up at 120 and Hunter Day placed third at 182 as the team finished with 136 team points and edged out fifth-place South Glens Falls by three.

Ethan Weller won by fall at 138 to finish first for South High. Cordell Younger (160) and Brian Hockford (220) were runners-up for the Bulldogs, and Matt Gebo (145) and Aiden Mickel (285) took third.

Host Hudson Falls got runner-up finishes from Dom Doyle (99) and Chris Petteys (113) as the Tigers finished seventh.

Eighth-place Glens Falls claimed one weight-class title, as Avi Berg edged Hudson Falls' Dom Doyle 7-4 at 99 pounds. Finishing third for the Indians were Skyler Sturdevant (152) and Eli Johnson (160).

Shenendehowa won the team title with 220 points, followed by Carthage and Colonie.

