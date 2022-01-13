 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salem-Cambridge rolls past Hoosick Falls; former state champ honored

SALEM — High school gyms are often plastered with banners honoring past team and individual champions.

Salem High School is no exception, but there was one overdue banner that was corrected on Thursday night.

Before the Salem-Cambridge wrestling team took the mat for an eventual 48-13 non-league victory over Hoosick Falls, the program honored a past state champion.

Shawn Johnson earned a 2004 state title for Salem in Division II at 160 pounds, but never had a banner displayed in the Generals' gym. Now his banner is in the same corner as three-time state champ Frank Fronhofer II and two-time champ Carl Fronhofer.

"I apologized to Shawn and his family that it had never been made," said Fronhofer, now Salem-Cambridge's longtime coach. "Two years ago, I had it made, but we weren't able to have the ceremony last year."

Fronhofer said many of Johnson's former teammates, as well as former Salem coach Mike Poplaski, attended the short ceremony to unveil Johnson's banner.

Then, Salem-Cambridge made quick work of Hoosick Falls, getting consecutive pins from Quinn Donaldson (189), Lucas Martindale (215) and Evan  Day (285) to open the match. Luke LeBlanc (102) and Ethan Adams (118) added wins by decision as Salem-Cambridge improved to 4-2 overall.

"It's been two years since we really wrestled, other than the short month we had last year," Fronhofer said, referring to the pandemic shutdown that delayed "high-risk" sports from being played in 2020-21. "It's been great to watch our kids improve during the season. We're keeping people healthy and we're improving."

Salem-Cambridge 48, Hoosick Falls 13

189 — Quinn Donaldson (S-C) pinned Noah Abbott, 1:02.

215 — Lucas Martindale (S-C) pinned Eathan Morse, 0:17.

285 — Evan Day (S-C) pinned Hunter Hathaway, 1:49.

102 — Luke LeBlanc (S-C) dec. Luke Gillis, 4-1.

110 — Henry Dill (S-C) by forfeit.

118 — Ethan Adams (S-C) dec. Mason Boyd, 7-2.

126 — Brandon Stemp (HF) by forfeit.

132 — Kyle Bink (S-C) by forfeit.

138 — Cole Loveland (S-C) by forfeit.

145 — Jeremy Gress (HF) dec. Declan Donaldson, 13-2.

152 — Brandon Grenoble (HF) dec. Brayton Cary, 7-2.

160 — David Gilles (S-C) by forfeit.

172 — Double forfeit.

