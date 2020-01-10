Salem-Cambridge posts win over Hoosick Falls

Salem-Cambridge improved to 3-2 overall with a win over Hoosick Falls.
SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 60, HOOSICK FALLS 21
Venue: Hoosick Falls, Thursday
Non-league
160 — Doug Pennington (S-C) by forfeit.
170 — Cliff Lewis (S-C) by forfeit.
182 — Hunter Day (S-C) dec. Liam McGarvin, 5-0.
195 — Keegan Philpot (HF) pinned Logan Williams, 1:13.
220 — Lucas Martindale (S-C) pinned David Frost, 1:44.
285 — Evan Day (S-C) pinned Hunter Hathaway, 1:17.
99 — Branden Stemp (HF) dec. Kyle Bink, 10-3.
106 — Angie Dill (S-C) pinned Mason Boyd, 4:12.
113 — Jacob Haynes (S-C) by forfeit.
120 — Matt Gardner (S-C) pinned Jason Brown, 1:44.
126 — Charlie Dill (S-C) by forfeit.
132 — Abe Edwards (S-C) dec. Brendan Grenoble, UT 4-3.
138 — Jacen Blair (HF) pinned Joey Kitz, 0:56.
145 — Alex Gillis (HF) by forfeit.
152 — Joey Cary (S-C) pinned Jeremy Gress, 2:52.
Records: Salem-Cambridge (3-1, 3-2).