Salem-Cambridge, Hadley-Luzerne wrestlers happy to get on mat

SALEM — No score was kept, but when Frank Fronhofer sent over his Salem-Cambridge wrestling team’s result Thursday night, he had written in a scoreline:
Wrestlers 13, Pandemic 0.
“That’s how I feel about it,” said the longtime coach, whose team hosted Hadley-Luzerne in an empty gym with the teams spread out. “It’s a success just to get the kids on the mat this year. A month ago, we started a conditioning program, and 16 kids showed up. They were dying to get into a competitive environment.”
Wrestlers wore masks and there were no handshakes before or after the matches. Several wrestlers competed twice. Most of the 13 matches were pins, mostly by Salem-Cambridge, though H-L’s Carter McIntosh picked up two pins and Justin Hoffman had one. In the only bout that went the distance, the Eagles’ Braydon Mahon topped S-C’s Joseph Cary, 10-4.
Fronhofer said the wrestlers were matched up “fight-card style,” close enough to their weights. “We did the best we could to make the best possible matchups.”
The first wrestling match in the area in this pandemic-delayed season was certainly not a sure thing last month when Washington County gave the green light to “high-risk” winter sports.
Wrestling has been the most problematic sport for most schools because of the close contact associated with a one-on-one combat sport. Lake George, Hadley-Luzerne’s merger partner since 2008, did not approve wrestling, along with many other schools that also gave the go-ahead to basketball.
“We had to jump through more hoops than most basketball teams and other sports,” said Fronhofer, whose team has three matches in the next five days. “We’re the only team getting COVID-tested every week. ... It’s not more dangerous than any other sport; there’s a little risk, but it’s not any more risky than playing in a basketball gym for an hour.
“My athletic director, principal and superintendent, and Cambridge’s, went to bat for us to get us approved,” Fronhofer added. “Since the first day of practice two weeks ago, my wrestlers have worked unbelievably hard. They’re grateful for the opportunity just to be on the mat competing with each other.”
Salem-Cambridge vs. Hadley-Luzerne
138 — Carter McIntosh (H-L) pinned Brayton Cary, :57
132 — Cole Loveland (S-C) pinned Kaleb Wiley, :25
132 — Zachary Johnson (S-C) pinned Brock Quinlan, :45
145 — Jacob Haynes (S-C) pinned Dominic Ruggiero, :44
160 — Braydon Mahon (H-L) dec. Joseph Cary, 10-4
172 — Justin Hoffman (H-L) pinned Quinn Donaldson, 3:28
285 — Lucas Martindale (S-C) pinned Hunter DeMarsh, :12
126 — Kyle Bink (S-C) pinned Kaleb Wiley, 1:26
138 — Brayton Cary (S-C) pinned Brock Quinlan, :48
138 — Carter McIntosh (H-L) pinned Jacob Haynes, 1:45
152 — Joseph Cary (S-C) pinned Dominic Ruggiero, :26
172 — Quinn Donaldson (S-C) pinned Braydon Mahon, 3:04
285 — Logan Williams (S-C) pinned Hunter DeMarsh, :56