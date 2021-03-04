Salem-Cambridge, Hadley-Luzerne wrestlers happy to get on mat

SALEM — No score was kept, but when Frank Fronhofer sent over his Salem-Cambridge wrestling team’s result Thursday night, he had written in a scoreline:

Wrestlers 13, Pandemic 0.

“That’s how I feel about it,” said the longtime coach, whose team hosted Hadley-Luzerne in an empty gym with the teams spread out. “It’s a success just to get the kids on the mat this year. A month ago, we started a conditioning program, and 16 kids showed up. They were dying to get into a competitive environment.”

Wrestlers wore masks and there were no handshakes before or after the matches. Several wrestlers competed twice. Most of the 13 matches were pins, mostly by Salem-Cambridge, though H-L’s Carter McIntosh picked up two pins and Justin Hoffman had one. In the only bout that went the distance, the Eagles’ Braydon Mahon topped S-C’s Joseph Cary, 10-4.

Fronhofer said the wrestlers were matched up “fight-card style,” close enough to their weights. “We did the best we could to make the best possible matchups.”

The first wrestling match in the area in this pandemic-delayed season was certainly not a sure thing last month when Washington County gave the green light to “high-risk” winter sports.