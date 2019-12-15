Salem-Cambridge fourth behind bigger schools at Matmania

GLENS FALLS — Evan Day won the title at 220 pounds and Salem-Cambridge had a trio of third-place finishers to take fourth behind three bigger schools in the Glens Falls Matmania wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Watervliet won the tournament with 142 1/2 points, followed by Niskayuna and Guilderland. Salem-Cambridge had 89 1/2 points to edge out fifth-place Fonda-Johnstown. Granville was eighth, Corinth ninth and Glens Falls 10th.
Angie Dill (98), Charlie Dill (120) and Hunter Day (182) finished third for Salem-Cambridge. Lucas Martindale was fourth.
Avi Berg of Glens Falls won the title at 99. Skyler Sturdevant was second at 152 and Isaiah Murray was runner-up at 220. Jacob Francato and Eli Johnson were fourth-place finishers.
John Freebern was a runner-up for Corinth at 120 and teammate Alec Richards was second at 170. Isaiah Kanar won the consolation final at 285. Mark Ellis was a fourth-place finisher.
For Granville, Quinn Johnson was second at 99 and Ben Chilkott was runner-up at 160. Logan Beebe took third at 195 and Gabe St. Martin was third at 106. Tristan Hyatt, Jaxon Torres and Cole Haines were fourth-place finishers.
Glens Falls Matmania
Team Scoring
1. Watervliet 142 1/2, 2. Niskayuna 109 1/2, 3. Guilderland 100, 4. Salem-Cambridge 89 1/2, 5. Fonda-Johnstown 89, 6. Bethlehem 84 1/2, 7. Galway 83, 8. Granville 78, 9. Corinth 77, 10. Glens Falls 76, 11. Mech.-Stillwater 69, 12. Catskill 58 1/2, 13. Berne-Knox 30, 14. Scotia 5.
Championship Finals
99 — Avi Berg (GF) tech fall over Quinn Johnson (Gran), 19-4.
106 (round robin) — 1. Jackson Willi (Beth), 2. Dylan Cotter (Jnt), 3. Gabe St. Martin (Gran), 4. Jaxon Torres (Gran).
113 — James Calderon (Beth) tech fall over Adam Henderson (Gal), 19-3.
120 — Jack Schiavo (Nisk) pinned John Freebern (Cor), 5:44.
126 — Brandon Grupe (Gal) pinned Owen Hicks (FoJo), :50.
132 — Ben Cantrambone (Nisk) dec. Marcus Berroa (Guild), 10-0.
138 — Patrick Moore (Wat) pinned James Hough (Guild), :50.
145 — Anthony Delmonico (Wat) pinned Jesse Davies (Cat), 2:24.
152 — Kendryek Flynn (Wat) dec. Skyler Sturdevant (GF), 12-4.
You have free articles remaining.
160 — Tyler Salisbury (Beth) dec. Ben Chilkott (Gran), 17-3.
170 — Peter Meshkov (Nisk) pinned Alec Richards (Cor), 3:58.
182 — Tyler Goodemote (BK) dec. James Murphy (Nisk), 7-6.
195 — Nick McNulty (Wat) pinned Cameron Durant (Guild), 1:10.
220 — Evan Day (Sal-C) pinned Isaiah Murray (GF), :45.
285 — Justyn Kovalsky (M-S) pinned Tanner Warner (FoJo), 3:02.
Consolation Finals
99 — Angie Dill (Sal-C) tech fall over Loretta Newcomber (FoJo), 18-3.
113 — Alex Motta (M-S) pinned Steven Bentley (FoJo), 2:03.
120 — Charlie Dill (Sal-C) dec. Jacob Francato (GF), 11-2.
126 — John Dunham (Wat) dec. Sam Pisculli (M-S), 14-3.
132 — Peyton White (Wat) dec. Tristan Hyatt (Gran), 10-0.
138 — Joe Dwyer (Beth) dec. Hunter Jenison (Gal), 7-2.
145 — Jonathan Cranker (FoJo) dec. Mark Ellis (Cor), 3-0.
152 — Daniel Forbes (Cat) dec. Andrew Brockley (Beth), 9-3.
160 — Shawn Farrell (M-S) pinned Eli Johnson (GF).
170 — Sean Collins (Guild) pinned Cole Haines (Gran), :41.
182 — Hunter Day (Sal-C) dec. Logan Denniston (Cat), 13-2.
195 — Logan Beebe (Gran) dec. Lucas Martindale (Sal-C), 5-2.
220 — Justin Lamb (Guild) pinned Luke Ahrens (FoJo), 1:40.
285 — Isaiah Kanar (Cor) pinned Russell Cook (Gal), 2:13.