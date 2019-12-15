Salem-Cambridge fourth behind bigger schools at Matmania

GLENS FALLS — Evan Day won the title at 220 pounds and Salem-Cambridge had a trio of third-place finishers to take fourth behind three bigger schools in the Glens Falls Matmania wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Watervliet won the tournament with 142 1/2 points, followed by Niskayuna and Guilderland. Salem-Cambridge had 89 1/2 points to edge out fifth-place Fonda-Johnstown. Granville was eighth, Corinth ninth and Glens Falls 10th.

Angie Dill (98), Charlie Dill (120) and Hunter Day (182) finished third for Salem-Cambridge. Lucas Martindale was fourth.

Avi Berg of Glens Falls won the title at 99. Skyler Sturdevant was second at 152 and Isaiah Murray was runner-up at 220. Jacob Francato and Eli Johnson were fourth-place finishers.

John Freebern was a runner-up for Corinth at 120 and teammate Alec Richards was second at 170. Isaiah Kanar won the consolation final at 285. Mark Ellis was a fourth-place finisher.

For Granville, Quinn Johnson was second at 99 and Ben Chilkott was runner-up at 160. Logan Beebe took third at 195 and Gabe St. Martin was third at 106. Tristan Hyatt, Jaxon Torres and Cole Haines were fourth-place finishers.