All week, Salem-Cambridge wrestling coach Frank Fronhofer had talked to his team about the importance of winning in the consolation rounds, the key to winning tournaments.

On Saturday at Warrensburg, the S-C wrestlers showed up in those crucial rounds, collecting four third-place finishes and two fifth places. Four others placed second.

Along with first-place wins by Luke LeBlanc at 102 pounds and Evan Day at 215, that lifted S-C to the Class D sectional championship over Warrensburg-Lake George, by a 228-224 margin.

"All 14 of our wrestlers scored points, and 12 of the 14 placed in the top six," Fronhofer said by phone Saturday evening. "That's the best we've wrestled all year. Three weeks ago, we felt we were coming together and we had a chance to win it. We talked to them about the consolation rounds, that's when the pressure's on and you have to win."

The top four place-finishers advance to next Saturday's Section II state qualifier meet at Glens Falls' Cool Insuring Arena.

The last time a Salem team won the Class D championship was in 2015. Warrensburg had won six straight titles, excepting the 2021 season canceled by the coronavirus.

"It's our first merged title as Salem-Cambridge, so it's great for the program," Fronhofer said.

Day, who placed third in the state last year at 285, pinned Dalton Cooper of Duanesburg-Schoharie in 1:26 of their title match. LeBlanc won by injury default over teammate Jonah Stevens.

Also taking second for S-C were Angie Dill (110), Brayton Cary (145) and Logan Williams (285). Henry Dill (110), Ethan Adams (126), Kyle Bink (138) and Mike Riche (172) all finished third. Cooper Saddlemire (132) and Declan Donaldson (152) were fifth.

Salem-Cambridge built a solid lead and held W-LG off in the placement round.

"We had three or four kids who won matches they were losing or were against a kid who had beaten them earlier," Fronhofer said. "We had a 16-point lead and we each had 12 matches to go. Warrensburg won 11 of the 12 matches, but we won eight of 12 matches — and we had to win every one of them to win the title. And we weren't favored in any of them."

Warrensburg-Lake George, in its first year as a merger, went 5-1 in the finals, with Cameron Carpenter (110), Zach Olden (132), Colton Bell (138), Dante Corriveau (152) and Tristen Hitchcock (285) winning titles. Ethan York was runner-up at 118.

Hitchcock — the defending state champ who will wrestle at West Point next year — spent just 60 seconds on the mat as he pinned all three of his opponents to win at 285.

Olden also pinned in the finals, while Carpenter, Bell and Corriveau all won by decision, with Carpenter defeating S-C'S Angie Dill 10-7, and Corriveau edging Whitehall's Sawyer Ostrander 8-5.

Whitehall and Canajoharie-Fort Plain finished in a tie for fourth place with 144 points, 30 points behind third-place D-S.

The Railroaders crowned three champs — Kyle Lavin (145), Chad Monty (172) and Troy Austin (189). Lavin was a big surprise coming out of the No. 6 seed, as he upset the top three seeds in turn, including a pin in 5:31 of S-C's Cary in the finals. Austin pinned while Monty earned a 10-8 win over D-S's Logan Krouse for first place.

Allen Beaulieu (132) was third and Matt Ingerson (126) and Ayden Smith (138) took fourth for Whitehall.

Class D Wrestling Championships Team Scores 1. Salem-Cambridge 228, 2. Warrensburg-Lake George 224, 3. Duanesburg-Schoharie 174, 4. tie, Whitehall, Canajoharie-Fort Plain 144, 6. Maple Hill 143, 7. Berne-Knox/Middleburgh 79, 8. Rensselaer-Loudonville Christian 53, 9. Hoosick Falls 38, 10. Berlin-New Lebanon 0. Championship Results 102 — Luke LeBlanc (S-C) by injury default over Jonah Stevens (S-C). 110 — Cameron Carpenter (WLG) dec. Angie Dill (S-C), 10-7. 118 — Austin Horender (CFP) pinned Ethan York (WLG), 1:40. 126 — Alex Smith (CFP) pinned Vincent Colvin (MH), 2:33 132 — Zach Olden (WLG) pinned Scott Nicolella (D-S), 5:03. 138 — Colton Bell (WLG) dec. Daniel Stealey (D-S), 4-1. 145 — Kyle Lavin (Whi) pinned Brayton Cary (S-C), 5:31. 152 — Dante Corriveau (WLG) dec. Sawyer Ostrander (Whi), 8-5. 160 — Christian Burke (CFP) pinned River Townsend (BKM), 1:10. 172 — Chad Monty (Whi) dec. Logan Krouse (D-S), 10-8. 189 — Troy Austin (Whi) pinned Nicholas Roy (MH), 1:40. 215 — Evan Day (S-C) pinned Dalton Cooper (D-S), 1:26. 285 — Tristen Hitchcock (WLG) pinned Logan Williams (S-C), :34. Consolation Results 102 — Kawliga Duell (WLG) pinned Chloe Haig (CFP), 3:29. 110 — Henry Dill (S-C) pinned Luke Gillis (HooF), 2:33. 118 — Adam Place (MH) pinned George Krause (RLC), 3:42. 126 — Ethan Adams (S-C) dec. Matt Ingerson (Whi), 9-4. 132 — Allen Beaulieu (Whi) pinned Tyler Taber (HooF), 2:13. 138 — Kyle Bink (S-C) pinned Ayden Smith (Whi), 4:59. 145 — Aiden Bowerman (CFP) pinned Gavin McCabe (WLG), 3:28. 152 — Jacob Schweigard (D-S) tech. fall over Lucas Grenier (D-S), 1:41 (15-0). 160 — Keith Sonley (WLG) pinned Ethan Maier (MH), :44. 172 — Mike Riche (S-C) dec. Anthony Sturgis (MH), 3-1. 189 — Jason Basle (BKM) pinned Lincoln Snyder (BKM), 2:51. 215 — Josh Hearne (RLC) pinned Anthony Berrios (MH), 1:53. 285 — Tyler Lloyd (D-S) pinned Matthew Dibble (BKM), 2:22.