Salem-Cambridge 2nd, Glens Falls 3rd in MatMania

GLENS FALLS — Salem-Cambridge had seven wrestlers place in the top four to take second place in the Glens Falls MatMania tournament on Saturday.

The host schools had a pair of individual champions and finished in third place. Wallkill took the team title.

Lucas Martindale was a winner for Salem-Cambridge at 215 pounds, pinning his opponent in the championship final. But it was depth that drove the Salem-Cambridge effort.

Quinn Donaldson was runner-up at 189. Henry Dill (102), Brayton Cary (138), Rylie Burr (215) and Logan Williams (285) all finished third, while Kyle Bink (132) was fourth.

Avi Berg of Glens Falls won the title at 110 pounds with a third-period pin in the finals. Teammate Ayden Grieve was the winner at 145, prevailing by DQ in the finals. Skyler Sturdevant was second at 160 and Eli Johnson was third at 152.

Riley Bernash of Corinth was champion at 102 pounds, getting an injury default in the finals. Teammate Tanner Barger was fourth at 285.

For ninth-place Granville-Fort Ann, Quinn Johnson was second at 126, Thomas McMahon was second at 132, Brent Perry was third at 189 and Jaxon Torres was fourth at 118.

Joshua Ahrens of South High was fourth at 189.

MatMania Results Team Scoring 1. Wallkill 127 1/2, 2. Salem-Cambridge 115, 3. Glens Falls 101, 4. Peru 87, 5. Greenville 83, 6. Beekmantown 79 1/2, 7. Niskayuna 73, 8. Catskill 71, 9. Granville-Fort Ann 66, 10. Bethlehem 61, 11. Colchester 60, 12. Cohoes-Watervliet 49, 13. Corinth 39, 14. South Glens Falls 35 1/2, 16. Mechanicville-Stillwater 30. Championship Finals 102 — Riley Bernash (Cor) by default over Drew Schiavo (Nisk). 110 — Avi Berg (GF) pinned Colin Duffy (Col), 4:57 118 — Rocco Futia (Wall) by tech fall over Logan Trim (Peru), 17-2. 126 — Viktor Banda (Wall) dec. Quinn Johnson (Gran-FA), 15-2. 132 — Kadin Johnson (Peru) by default over Thomas McMahon (Gran-FA). 138 — Kieran Cullen (Gre) dec. Sawyer Bell (Beek), 6-3. 145 — Ayden Grieve (GF) by DQ over Bernard Davis (Gre). 152 — Luke Schirmacher (Mech-Still) dec. Marco Dodig (Cat), 2-0. 160 — Kendryek Flynn (Coh-Wat) pinned Skyler Sturdevant (GF), 3:16. 172 — Daniel Forbes (Cat) pinned Anthony Annacone (Wall), 2:47. 189 — Stephen Forbes (Cat) by forfeit over Quinn Donaldson (S-C). 215 — Lucas Martindale (S-C) pinned Keith Heineman (Beth), 3:16. 285 — Connor Bushey (Beek) pinned Evan Meisner (Nisk), :49. Consolation Finals 102 — Henry Dill (S-C) dec. Marco Futia (Wall), 8-5. 110 — Keagan Trim (Peru) by default over Cooper Grossi (Wall). 118 — Noah Quigley (Col) pinned Jaxon Torres (Gran-FA), :50. 126 — Alan Frost-James (Beek) dec. Luke Doloughty (Col), 2-1. 132 — Jackson Will (Beth) dec. Kyle Bink (S-C), 7-0. 138 — Brayton Cary (S-C) dec. Schuyler Wilson (Gre), 14-4. 145 — George Thomas (Wall) pinned Brody Johnson (Nisk), 3:43. 152 — Eli Johnson (GF) dec. Joseph Davis (Gre), 11-6. 160 — Joroan Lavoie (Col) dec. Jai Barnett (Wall), 11-4. 172 — Tyler Senecal (Coh-Wat) pinned Nathan Mitchell, 2:24. 189 — Brent Perry (Gran-FA) by forfeit over Joshua Ahrens (SGF). 215 — Rylie Burr (S-C) pinned Jack Hoke (Nisk), 1:36. 285 — Logan Williams (S-C) dec. Tanner Barger (Cor), 6-2.

