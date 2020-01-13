Roundup: Whitehall-Fort Ann, Queensbury place second in tournaments

CASTLETON — Whitehall-Fort Ann wrestlers went 4 for 5 in the finals Saturday to place second as a team in the Joe McCabe Invitational at Maple Hill High School.

The Railroaders finished with 198 team points, good for second behind Tamarac with 243. Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George was seventh with 135.

Winning titles for W-FA were David Austin (145 pounds), Brendan Covey (195), Michael Vandenburgh (220) and Spencer Dickinson (285).

Troy Austin was runner-up at 152, losing by fall to H-L/LG's Justin Hoffman, the WarEagles' lone champion. Placing second for H-L/LG were Carter McIntosh (120) and Mike Fuss (160).

Jake Gosselin (182) took third for W-FA, while for H-L/LG, Caleb Carpenter (113) was third and Gavin McCabe (120) took fourth.

Queensbury 2nd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

SCHENECTADY — Trevor Robbins picked up his 100th career victory Saturday as Queensbury finished second in the Schenectady Patriot Invitational.