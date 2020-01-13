Roundup: Whitehall-Fort Ann, Queensbury place second in tournaments

CASTLETON — Whitehall-Fort Ann wrestlers went 4 for 5 in the finals Saturday to place second as a team in the Joe McCabe Invitational at Maple Hill High School.
The Railroaders finished with 198 team points, good for second behind Tamarac with 243. Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George was seventh with 135.
Winning titles for W-FA were David Austin (145 pounds), Brendan Covey (195), Michael Vandenburgh (220) and Spencer Dickinson (285).
Troy Austin was runner-up at 152, losing by fall to H-L/LG's Justin Hoffman, the WarEagles' lone champion. Placing second for H-L/LG were Carter McIntosh (120) and Mike Fuss (160).
Jake Gosselin (182) took third for W-FA, while for H-L/LG, Caleb Carpenter (113) was third and Gavin McCabe (120) took fourth.
Queensbury 2nd
SCHENECTADY — Trevor Robbins picked up his 100th career victory Saturday as Queensbury finished second in the Schenectady Patriot Invitational.
Robbins captured the 132-pound weight class with an 8-0 victory over Schalmont's Mark Nardini. He was one of three champs for the Spartans, with Will Fraser (170 pounds) and Seth Guay (195) also winning titles. Fraser topped Ballston Spa's Chris Grace 6-4 in the finals, while Guay beat Colonie's Logan Stark 4-2.
Dylan Schell placed second at 182 with 6-4 loss to Schenectady's Isiah Hughes. Kyle Miller (138), Ryan LaPann (152) and Scott Miller (160) finished fourth.
Queensbury finished with 175 team points, six points behind winner Averill Park.
Burghers fourth
VERONA — Hunter McKenna captured the 152-pound title Saturday as Warrensburg finished fourth in the Red Devil Invitational at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.
McKenna pinned Brandon Carpenter of South Lewis to be the Burghers' lone champ as they finished with 128 team points. Fulton edged out Windsor for the team title, 168-165.
Finishing fourth for Warrensburg in the 23-team tournament were Tanner McKenna (132), Zach Shambo (138), Tristen Hitchcock (195) and Jacob Clear (285). Dylan Winchell (126) and Joe Murdick (170) took fifth.