SHAKER 55, WHITEHALL-FORT ANN 24
Columbia Duals, Saturday
Non-league
99 — Allen Beaulieu (W) by forfeit.
106 — Caleb Juman (S) dec. Declan Bombard, 11-0.
113 — Brian Rezek (S) by forfeit.
120 — Collin Vega (S) by forfeit.
126 — Mike Santore (S) by forfeit.
132 — Austin Sill (S) pinned Aidan MacLeod, 1.26.
138 — Ahmad Sameer (S) pinned Jake LaRoe, .33.
145 — David Austin (W) pinned Donovan Deguire, 1.15.
152 — Troy Austin (W) pinned Carter Fort, .45.
160 — Tyler Stanton (S) pinned Brennan Card, .52.
170 — Basssir Rezek (S) dec. Chad Aratare, 8-3.
182 — Jake Gosselin (W) pinned Ahmad Farzad, 1.25.
195 — Ghassan Chechade (S) dec. Brendan Covey, 8-4.
220 — Ryan Stein (S) pinned Mike Vandenburgh, 3.51.
285 — Brian Garrity (S) dec. Spencer Dickinson, 4-2.
TAMARAC 58, WHITEHALL-FORT ANN 30
Venue: Columbia HS
Non-league
106 — D’vante Ortiz (T) pinned Declan Bombard, .41.
113 — Torin Bishop (T) by forfeit.
120 — Ty Roadcap (T) by forfeit.
126 — Reagan Retell (T) by forfeit.
132 — Aidan MacLeod (W) pinned Christian Crannell, 3.10.
138 — Jake LaRoe (T) pinned Hunter Clayton, 1.11.
145 — David Austin (T) pinned Aiden Schmitt, 3.51.
152 — Bobby Treshock (T) dec. Troy Austin, 12-3.
160 — Tyler Filarecki (T) pinned Brennan Card, 2.34.
170 — Andrew Yerdon (T) pinned Chad Aratare, 3.06.
182 — Jake Gosselin (W) pinned Greg Mays, 1.12.
195 — Jack Mays (T) pinned Tyler Fish, 2.55.
220 — Tony Derival (T) pinned Mike Vandenburgh, 3.20.
285 — Spencer Dickinson (W) pinned Joe Mays, .22.
99 — Trevor Bishop (T) pinned Allen Beaulieu, 2.55.
WHITEHALL-FORT ANN 50,
GUILDERLAND 31
Venue: Columbia HS
Non-league
113 — Sam Sosnovasky (G) by forfeit.
120 — Dylan Carl (G) by forfeit.
126 — Dylan Vodney (G) by forfeit.
132 — Marcus Berra (G) dec. Aidan MacLeod, 13-0.
138 — James Hough (G) dec. Jake LaRoe, 14-7.
145 — David Austin (W) tech. fall over Dillon Blanchard, 5.47.
152 — Troy Austin (W) by forfeit.
160 — Brennan Card (W) by forfeit.
170 — Chad Aratare (W) by forfeit.
182 — Jake Gossselin (W) by forfeit.
195 — Tyler Fish (W) by forfeit.
220 — Mike Vandenburgh (W) dec. Justin Lamb, 2-1.
285 — Spencer Dickinson (W) pinned Zack Harrison, .20.
99 — Allen Beaulieu (W) pinned Britt Frances, 2.40.
106 — Myles White (G) pinned Declan Bombard, .12.
NEWBURGH FREE ACADEMY 69,
WHITEHALL-FORT ANN 16
Venue: Columbia HS
Non-league
99 — Keving Segali (N) pinned Allen Beaulieu, .26.
106 — Jackson Merli (N) pinned Declan Bombard, .55.
113 — Jaden Hansen (N) by forfeit.
120 — Tyler Busby (N) by forfeit.
126 — Steve Armendariz (N) by forfeit.
132 — Luke Fischer (N) pinned Aidan MacLeod, 1.03.
138 — Alec Grogan (N) pinned Jake LaRoe, .57.
145 — David Austin (W) pinned Zachary Inman, .24.
152 — Troy Austin (W) dec. Franslee Mejarito, 10-0.
160 — Anthony Manzi (N) pinned Brennan Card, 4.57.
170 — Nick Patterson (N) pinned Chad Aratare, 1.45.
182 — Darwin Banegas (N) dec. Jake Gosselin, 4-0.
195 — Joe Russell (N) pinned Tyler Fish, 1.09.
220 — Maxx DeCapua (N) pinned Mike Vandenburgh, 1.55.
285 — Spencer Dickinson (W) pinned Alex Nguyen, .56.
COLUMBIA 48,
WHITEHALL-FORT ANN 30
Venue: Columbia HS
Non-league
126 — Noah Smith (C) by forfeit.
132 — Aidan Scott (C) dec. Aidan MacLeod, 12-1.
138 — Nikko Walsh (C) pinned Jake LaRoe, .16.
145 — David Austin (W) pinned Jakob Slovak, 1.18.
152 — Troy Austin (W) dec. Charlie Welcome, 7-4.
160 — Hollis Berry (C) pinned Brennan Card, 4.41.
170 — Josh Roundy (C) dec. Chad Aratare, 5-1.
182 — Jake Gosselin (W) by forfeit.
195 — Angelo Cioffi (C) pinned Tyler Fish, 3.57.
220 — Mike Vandenburgh (C) dec. Oliver Donahue, 1-0.
285 — Spencer Dickinson (W) pinned Tarik Bouzari, .15.
99 — Allen Beaulieu (W) pinned Caleb Welcome, 2.45.
106 — Matt Hoxie (C) tech. fall over Declan Bombard, 4.16.
113 — Mike Yelle (C) by forfeit.
120 — Maddie Hurd (C) by forfeit.
Records: Whitehall-Fort Ann (2-4).
