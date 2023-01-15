ROUNDUP: Warrensburg-Lake George third at Camden

CAMDEN — The Warrensburg-Lake George wrestling team finished third Saturday at the Blue Devil Invitational at Camden High School.

Warrensburg-Lake George finished with 162 1/2 team points to place behind host Camden (214 1/2) and Fulton (208).

W-LG wrestlers went 2-3 in the finals of the tournament, with Cameron Carpenter and Tristen Hitchcock winning titles at 110 and 285 pounds, respectively.

Carpenter defeated Camden's Talon Kimball 4-2 in the finals, and Hitchcock pinned Norwich's Robert McIntyre in 56 seconds.

Placing second for W-LG were Zachary Olden (132 pounds), Gavin McCabe (145) and Dante Corriveau (152). Ethan York took fifth at 118.

Warrensburg is scheduled to host the Section II Dual-Meet Championship for Division II (small schools) on Tuesday, with W-LG facing Hudson Falls and Cobleskill taking on Coxsackie-Athens in the 6 p.m. semifinals. The finals follow at 7:30.

The State Dual-Meet Championships are set for Jan. 28 in Syracuse.

EASTERN STATES: Whitehall senior Troy Austin finished second at 189 pounds at the Eastern States Classic, held Friday and Saturday at Sullivan County Community College.

Austin lost by fall in 2:46 to Hilton's Elijah Diakomihalis in the finals, the only Section II wrestler to reach the finals. Austin went 4-1 in the tournament.

Salem-Cambridge senior Evan Day finished eighth at 215, going 3-2 in the tournament. Teammate Sawyer Ostrander went 2-2 at 152.

Glens Falls senior Gavin Williams went 3-2 at 215, while classmate Avi Berg finished 2-2 at 118.

ESSEX CLASSIC: Lucas Schell was the champion at 160 pounds for Queensbury in the Essex Classic.

Noah Smith (120), Ryan Vanguilder (126) and Isaiah Engel (145) were runners-up in their divisions. Kurtis Naatz (120) took third and Dylan Smith (172) was fourth.

ICE HOCKEY

QUEENSBURY 4, MOHAWKS 0: Freshman Eagan Breault stopped 24 shots for his first varsity shutout as the Spartans rolled to a victory on Saturday night.

Tyler Dufour, Tanner Fearman, Keegan Lozier and Quinn Theis scored goals for Queensbury (8-3), which next plays Albany Academy at home on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WHITEHALL 46, SCHENECTADY 19: Samantha Howland finished with 20 points as the Railroaders (11-2) cruised to victory in a Sunday non-league game at SUNY Adirondack.

Madison Gould recorded 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Whitehall held Schenectady to six points in the first half.

GREENWICH 77, AUSABLE VALLEY 35: Brooke Kuzmich scored 20 points, among four players to hit double digits as the Witches improved to 14-0.

Norah Niesz netted 17 points, Grace Autiello had 15 and Cate Abate recorded 12. Reegan Mullen contributed six points.