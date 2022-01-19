 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Spartans top Rams, improve to 4-1 in Foothills

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Wednesday's high school sports news series
Queensbury was a 46-23 winner over Amsterdam in the Foothills Council, improving to 4-1 in the league and 8-1 overall.

QUEENSBURY 46, AMSTERDAM 23

Venue: Amsterdam

Foothills Council

189 — Scott Miller (Q) dec. Brody Fallas, 12-4.

215 — Ryan Reagan (A) dec. Jason Lapelle, 12-2.

285 — Cameron Mcgarr (Q) by forfeit.

102 — Brayden Shattuck (Q) by forfeit.

110 — AJ Spero (Q) by forfeit.

118 — Keith Miller (Q) pinned Marelia Arroyo, 2:55.

126 — Jose Sagarese (A) pinned Timothy Paculavich, 2:42.

132 — Carlos Montalvo (A) dec. Noah Smith, 10-1.

138 — Troi James (Q) pinned Renzo Fallas, :32.

145 — Camryn Frasier (A) by forfeit.

152 — Renso Montalvo (A) dec. Lucas Schell, 11-0.

160 — Dylan Smith (Q) pinned Mason Marrone, 3:11.

172 — Dylan Schell (Q) by default over Mason Mascro.

Records: Queensbury (4-1, 8-1), Amsterdam (2-2, 3-7).

