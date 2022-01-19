ROUNDUP: Spartans top Rams, improve to 4-1 in Foothills

Queensbury was a 46-23 winner over Amsterdam in the Foothills Council, improving to 4-1 in the league and 8-1 overall.
QUEENSBURY 46, AMSTERDAM 23
Venue: Amsterdam
Foothills Council
189 — Scott Miller (Q) dec. Brody Fallas, 12-4.
215 — Ryan Reagan (A) dec. Jason Lapelle, 12-2.
285 — Cameron Mcgarr (Q) by forfeit.
102 — Brayden Shattuck (Q) by forfeit.
110 — AJ Spero (Q) by forfeit.
118 — Keith Miller (Q) pinned Marelia Arroyo, 2:55.
126 — Jose Sagarese (A) pinned Timothy Paculavich, 2:42.
132 — Carlos Montalvo (A) dec. Noah Smith, 10-1.
138 — Troi James (Q) pinned Renzo Fallas, :32.
145 — Camryn Frasier (A) by forfeit.
152 — Renso Montalvo (A) dec. Lucas Schell, 11-0.
160 — Dylan Smith (Q) pinned Mason Marrone, 3:11.
172 — Dylan Schell (Q) by default over Mason Mascro.
Records: Queensbury (4-1, 8-1), Amsterdam (2-2, 3-7).
