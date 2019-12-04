SCHUYLERVILLE-GREENWICH 48,
GLENS FALLS 33
Venue: Glens Falls
Foothills Council
285 — Andrew Dumas (SG) pinned Jacob Pregent, 1:05.
99 — Avi Berg (GF) by forfeit.
106 — Double forfeit.
113 — Kadyn MacNeil (SG) pinned Alex Vanderpool, 1:05.
120 — Jacob Francato (GF) pinned Liz Goodspeed, :37.
126 — Gian-Luca (SG) by forfeit.
132 — Dutch Hamilton (SG) by forfeit.
138 — Don McMillan (SG) pinned Trevow Swinton, 3:46.
145 — Jordan Zakrzewski (SG) pinned Sean Backus, 3:41.
152 — Skyler Sturdevant (GF) pinned Aidan Jones, :57.
160 — Eli Johnson (GF) dec. Ben Verti, 3-1.
170 — Devon Dunkle (SG) pinned Wyatt MacPherson, :45.
182 — Connor Wright (GF) by forfeit.
195 — Isaiah Murray (GF) by forfeit.
220 — Jeremy Brownell (SG) by forfeit.
Records: Schuylerville (1-0, 1-0), Glens Falls (0-1, 0-1).
GLENS FALLS 50, SCOTIA 18
Venue: Glens Falls
Foothills Council
285 — Jacob Pregent (GF) pinned Austin Peabody, 2:16.
99 — Avi Berg (GF) tech. fall over Zach Hilt, 16-0.
106 — Double forfeit.
113 — Alex Vanderpool (GF) by forfeit.
120 — Jacob Francato (GF) dec. Calvin Conti, 7-6.
126 — Cody Bradt (Sco) by forfeit.
132 — Double forfeit.
138 — Trevor Swinton (GF) dec. Jolina Mustico, 14-5.
145 — Decellius Blankenship (Sco) pinned Sean Backus, 1:19.
152 — Skyler Sturdevant (GF) dec. John Bearcroft, 13-2.
160 — Eli Johnson (GF) by forfeit.
170 — Wyatt MacPherson (GF) pinned Greg Krosky, 5:15.
182 — Connor Wright (GF) pinned Aidan Morrison, 1:14.
195 — Isaiah Murray (GF) pinned Kyle Summerford, 5:20.
220 — Auston Peabody (Sco) by forfeit.
Records: Glens Falls (1-1, 1-1), Scotia (0-1, 0-1).
You have free articles remaining.
GRANVILLE 51,
MECHANICVILLE-STILLWATER 34
Venue: Granville
Non-league
132 — Tristan Hyatt (G) pinned Sam Piculli, 3:59.
138 — Brent Perry (G) pinned Luke Schimacher, 1:38.
145 — Aaron McClements (MS) dec. Chris McMorris-Lawless, 13-4.
152 — Max Woodward (MS) pinned Rocky Mattison, 3:36.
160 — Ben Chilkott (G) dec. Shawn Farrell, 10-3.
170 — Cole Haines (G) by forfeit.
182 — Zach Rodd (G) pinned Nike Sikomiatis, :14.
195 — Richard Holland (G) by forfeit.
220 — Logan Beebe (G) by forfeit.
285 — Justyn Kovalsky (MS) by forfeit.
99 — Quinn Johnston (G) by forfeit.
106 — Gabe St.Martin (G) pinned Alexis LaFountain, 1:31.
113 — Alex Motta (MS) pinned Nick Crum, :33.
120 — Lane LaFountain (MS) pinned Arien Maxam, :25.
126 — Jack Osterhout (MS) pinned Scott Wittman, 1:52.
Records: Granville (1-0), Mechanicville-Stillwater (0-1).
WHITEHALL 69, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3
Venue: South Glens Falls, Tuesday
Non-league
145 — David Austin (W) pinned Matt Gebo, 1:22.
152 — Troy Austin (W) by forfeit.
160 — Brennan Card (W) dec. Nick Casolo, 14-9.
170 — Chad Aratare (W) dec. Antonio Murphy, 10-6.
182 — Jake Gosselin (W) pinned Josh Ahrens, 2:37.
195 — Brendan Covey (W) pinned AJ Swears, 1:43.
220 — Mike Vandenburgh (W) pinned Sam Sweenor, :12.
285 — Spencer Dickinson (W) pinned Brian Hockford, 2:39.
99 — Allen Beaulieu (W) by forfeit.
106 — Declan Bombard (W) by forfeit.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — Scott MacDuff (W) dec. Ashton Currier, 14-5.
126 — Ollie West (W) dec. Noah Hogan, 10-2.
132 — Aidan MacLeod (W) pinned Lily Rabine, 1:46.
138 — Ethan Weller (S) dec. Sawyer Ostrander, 7-2.
Records: Whitehall (1-0), South Glens Falls (0-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.