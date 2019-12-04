{{featured_button_text}}

SCHUYLERVILLE-GREENWICH 48,
GLENS FALLS 33

Venue: Glens Falls

Foothills Council

285 — Andrew Dumas (SG) pinned Jacob Pregent, 1:05.

99 — Avi Berg (GF) by forfeit.

106 — Double forfeit.

113 — Kadyn MacNeil (SG) pinned Alex Vanderpool, 1:05.

120 — Jacob Francato (GF) pinned Liz Goodspeed, :37.

126 — Gian-Luca  (SG) by forfeit.

132 — Dutch Hamilton (SG) by forfeit.

138 — Don McMillan (SG) pinned Trevow Swinton, 3:46.

145 — Jordan Zakrzewski (SG) pinned Sean Backus, 3:41.

152 — Skyler Sturdevant (GF) pinned Aidan Jones, :57.

160 — Eli Johnson (GF) dec. Ben Verti, 3-1.

170 — Devon Dunkle (SG) pinned Wyatt MacPherson, :45.

182 — Connor Wright (GF) by forfeit.

195 — Isaiah Murray (GF) by forfeit.

220 — Jeremy Brownell (SG) by forfeit.

Records: Schuylerville (1-0, 1-0), Glens Falls (0-1, 0-1).

GLENS FALLS 50, SCOTIA 18

Venue: Glens Falls

Foothills Council

285 — Jacob Pregent (GF) pinned Austin Peabody, 2:16.

99 — Avi Berg (GF) tech. fall over Zach Hilt, 16-0.

106 — Double forfeit.

113 — Alex Vanderpool (GF) by forfeit.

120 — Jacob Francato (GF) dec. Calvin Conti, 7-6.

126 — Cody Bradt (Sco) by forfeit.

132 — Double forfeit.

138 — Trevor Swinton (GF) dec. Jolina Mustico, 14-5.

145 — Decellius Blankenship (Sco) pinned Sean Backus, 1:19.

152 — Skyler Sturdevant (GF) dec. John Bearcroft, 13-2.

160 — Eli Johnson (GF) by forfeit.

170 — Wyatt MacPherson (GF) pinned Greg Krosky, 5:15.

182 — Connor Wright (GF) pinned Aidan Morrison, 1:14.

195 — Isaiah Murray (GF) pinned Kyle Summerford, 5:20.

220 — Auston Peabody (Sco) by forfeit.

Records: Glens Falls (1-1, 1-1), Scotia (0-1, 0-1).

GRANVILLE 51,
MECHANICVILLE-STILLWATER 34

Venue: Granville

Non-league

132 — Tristan Hyatt (G) pinned Sam Piculli, 3:59.

138 — Brent Perry (G) pinned Luke Schimacher, 1:38.

145 — Aaron McClements (MS) dec. Chris McMorris-Lawless, 13-4.

152 — Max Woodward (MS) pinned Rocky Mattison, 3:36.

160 — Ben Chilkott (G) dec. Shawn Farrell, 10-3.

170 — Cole Haines (G) by forfeit.

182 — Zach Rodd (G) pinned Nike Sikomiatis, :14.

195 — Richard Holland (G) by forfeit.

220 — Logan Beebe (G) by forfeit.

285 — Justyn Kovalsky (MS) by forfeit.

99 — Quinn Johnston (G) by forfeit.

106 — Gabe St.Martin (G) pinned Alexis LaFountain, 1:31.

113 — Alex Motta (MS) pinned Nick Crum, :33.

120 — Lane LaFountain (MS) pinned Arien Maxam, :25.

126 — Jack Osterhout (MS) pinned Scott Wittman, 1:52.

Records: Granville (1-0), Mechanicville-Stillwater (0-1).

WHITEHALL 69, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3

Venue: South Glens Falls, Tuesday

Non-league

145 — David Austin (W) pinned Matt Gebo, 1:22.

152 — Troy Austin (W) by forfeit.

160 — Brennan Card (W) dec. Nick Casolo, 14-9.

170 — Chad Aratare (W) dec. Antonio Murphy, 10-6.

182 — Jake Gosselin (W) pinned Josh Ahrens, 2:37.

195 — Brendan Covey (W) pinned AJ Swears, 1:43.

220 — Mike Vandenburgh (W) pinned Sam Sweenor, :12.

285 — Spencer Dickinson (W) pinned Brian Hockford, 2:39.

99 — Allen Beaulieu (W) by forfeit.

106 — Declan Bombard (W) by forfeit.

113 — Double forfeit.

120 — Scott MacDuff (W) dec. Ashton Currier, 14-5.

126 — Ollie West (W) dec. Noah Hogan, 10-2.

132 — Aidan MacLeod (W) pinned Lily Rabine, 1:46.

138 — Ethan Weller (S) dec. Sawyer Ostrander, 7-2.

Records: Whitehall (1-0), South Glens Falls (0-1).

