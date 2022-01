ROUNDUP: Salem-Cambridge wins Kossman Duals; Warrensburg tops Glens Falls

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 35,

DUANESBURG-SCHOHARIE 34

Notes: Salem-Cambridge went 5-0 and won the Dominick Kossmann Memorial Duals at Duanesburg. Henry Dill, Brayton Cary, Rulie Burr, Lucas Martindale and Evan Day were all undefeated on the day. Quinn Donaldson was 4-1, including a pin in the final match of the day against Bethlehem to secure the team win.