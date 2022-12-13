 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Salem-Cambridge defeats Tamarac

Ethan Adams and Declan Donaldson recorded important pins as the Salem-Cambridge wrestling team defeated Tamarac 48-24 on Tuesday night.

Adams, at 132 pounds, and Donaldson, at 160, helped secure S-C's victory in the team's season opener. Mike Riche (189) also pinned for the winners, who added five forfeit wins.

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 48, TAMARAC 24

102 — Luke LeBlanc (S-C) by forfeit

110 — D’Vante Ortiz (T) dec. Angie Dill, 4-0

118 — Henry Dill (S-C) by forfeit

126 — Emily Frost (T) pinned Quin Keegan, 3:47

132 — Ethan Adams (S-C) pinned Christian Harriman, 2:12

138 — Ty Roadcap (T) pinned Kyle Bink, 2:46

145 — Cooper Saddlemire (S-C) by forfeit

152 — Austin Fitzpatrick (T) dec. Brayton Cary, 8-4

160 — Declan Donaldson (S-C) pinned Joe Scheffler, 1:05

172 — Carmelo LaPorto (T) pinned David Gilles, 3:49

189 — Michael Riche (S-C) pinned Toby Goodman.

215 — Evan Day (S-C) by forfeit

285 — Camden Hill (S-C) by forfeit

