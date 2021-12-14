ROUNDUP: Salem-Cambridge defeats Glens Falls

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 43,
GLENS FALLS 24
Venue: Salem
Non-league
189 — Q Donaldson (S-C) pinned S Sturdevant, 0:59.
195 — Double forfeit.
215 — R Burr (S-C) dec. G Williams, 7-5.
285 — L Martindale (S-C) pinned J Pregent, 0:20.
99 — Double forfeit.
102 — H Dill (S-C) pinned K Batchelder, 1:10.
110 — A Berg (GF) by forfeit.
120 — Double forfeit.
126 — E Adams (S-C) dec. M Dacey, 12-2.
132 — C Loveland (S-C) by forfeit.
138 — K Bink (S-C) pinned A Vanderpool, 1:51.
145 — B Cary (S-C) pinned N Keyes, 2:29.
152 — E Johnson (GF) by forfeit.
160 — A Grieve (GF) by forfeit.
170 — D Harrington (GF) by forfeit.
Records: Salem-Cambridge (1-1).
Notes: Big win for freshman Ethan Adams, who won his first varsity match. The seniors set the tone and won three tough matches to start the match.